Home / India News / Three terrorists killed in J&K’s Shopian in overnight firefight
india news

Three terrorists killed in J&K’s Shopian in overnight firefight

Three exchanges of fire were on Monday reported across the Valley on the day five soldiers, including a junior commissioned officer, were killed in an exchange of fire with heavily armed terrorists in a forested area at Surankote in Poonch district
One terrorist was killed in another exchange of fire with security forces in Verinag. A policeman was also injured.
Updated on Oct 12, 2021 09:05 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Three terrorists were killed in an overnight firefight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, a police officer said on Tuesday and added one of the slain was involved in the killing of a street vendor in Srinagar. The firefight started late Monday when the three were holed up in the Imam sahib area and refused to surrender.

Inspector general (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar said one of the three was identified as Mukhtar Shah, who shifted to Shopian after allegedly killing Virendra Paswan, the vendor from Bihar. Paswan was among the seven civilians killed in a series of targeted attacks in the Valley this month.

On Monday, police said Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar, who went underground after killing taxi driver Mohammad Shafi Lone last week, was killed in another gun battle at Gundjahangir in Bandipora district. Four people were arrested in connection with Lone’s killing on Sunday, police said. Police said the killing was carried out at the behest and instructions of Lashkar e Taiba handler Lala Umar of Pakistan.

Also Watch | J&K: 5 Indian Army soldiers martyred in gunfight with terrorists amid crackdown over civilian deaths

One terrorist was killed in another exchange of fire with security forces in Verinag. A policeman was also injured.

Three exchanges of fire were on Monday reported across the Valley on the day five soldiers, including a junior commissioned officer, were killed in an exchange of fire with heavily armed terrorists in a forested area at Surankote in Poonch district amid a spike in violence in the region.

