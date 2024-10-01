Three washed away due to heavy rains in two districts

Three people died as they were washed away due to heavy rainfall in separate incidents in Karnataka’s Gadag and Bagalkot districts, police said on Monday. In both cases, police have registered case of unnatural deaths (File photo)

In the first incident near Hunashikatti in Naragund taluk, Gadag district, two men — Shivappa Ashokappa Avaradi (25) and Manikantha Ashoka Mallapur (26) — died while they were trying to cross a flooded embankment. They, both residents of Hunashikatti, were on their way to pick up Manikantha’s wife, a school teacher, stranded in Naragund due to the heavy rains.

Naragund police inspector N Manjunath said: “The incident took place at around 9 pm on Sunday when they tried to cross the flooded embankment. Despite the dangerous water flow, they attempted to cross the embankment when they slipped and were swept away. Their bodies were recovered on Monday morning, and an autopsy was conducted at Naragund government hospital.”

Police have registered a case of unnatural death and have launched an investigation into the matter.

In a separate incident in Mooganur village in Hunagunda taluk, Bagalkot district, a farmer identified as Mallappa Shivappa Basavanala (38) was washed away due to the floods. He was riding his bike on the bridge from Mooganur to Ambalikoppa when he was swept off by the rising waters. His bike was later found on the bridge, and his body was recovered downstream near a ditch.

Amingada police sub-inspector Jyothi Valikar said: “The incident occurred around 8 om on Sunday. We conducted an autopsy at the Hunagund taluk hospital and handed the body over to his family. An unnatural death report has been registered, and we are investigating the case.”