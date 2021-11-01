Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Three women Maoists killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh: Police
india news

Three women Maoists killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh: Police

Police identified the three as Raje Muchaki, Geeta Markam and Jyoti Nuppo. A 12-bore gun, two countrymade revolvers, a muzzle-loading gun, two improvised explosive devices and other items were recovered from the site
A representational image. Three women Maoists, collectively carrying 15 lakh reward on their heads, were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada, police said on Monday. (HT/ File photo)
Published on Nov 01, 2021 10:37 AM IST
By Ritesh Mishra

Three women Maoists, collectively carrying 15 lakh reward on their heads, were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada, police said on Monday.

Police identified the three as Raje Muchaki, Geeta Markam and Jyoti Nuppo, who were members of the Katalyan area committee of the Maoists.

A 12-bore gun, two countrymade revolvers, a muzzle-loading gun, two improvised explosive devices, wires, medicines, Maoist literature, and items of daily use were recovered from the gunfight site.

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi extends greetings to 5 states on their formation day

“The gunfight took place on Sunday evening in a forest between Adwal and Kunjeras villages under Katekalyan police station limits when a team of District Reserve Guard was out on a search operation. We had information that Jagdish, a divisional committee member along with 15 others were camping in the area,” said Dantewada police superintendent Abhishek Pallava.

The gunfight lasted for about 20 minutes. “The Maoists were also mapping the area near a police camp in Chikpal, which was a major concern for us... We had information that Maoists were roaming around the camp for last few days,” said Pallava.

RELATED STORIES

Police said a search operation near the gunfight scene was going on.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

PM Modi highlights transparency, trusted sources for better supply chains

Taslima Nasreen alleges her Facebook account banned for a week

India sees 12,514 fresh Covid-19 cases and 251 deaths; tally at over 34.28 mn

Teenage Stanford dropouts raise $60 mn for 10-minute grocery delivery app Zepto
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka Rajyotsava 2021
Kerala Day
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
World Vegan Day
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP