...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Kerala orders judicial probe into Thrissur fire tragedy, announces 14 Lakh compensation for victims' families

Officials said the toll was feared to rise as several unidentified body parts were found at the scene of the blaze at Mundathicode in the Thrissur district

Updated on: Apr 22, 2026 12:57 pm IST
By Vishnu Varma
Advertisement

The Kerala government on Wednesday ordered a judicial commission inquiry into the fire that claimed at least nine lives at the firecracker unit at Mundathicode in the Thrissur district and 14 lakh compensation for the families of those killed.

The Kerala government has categorised the explosion as a “state-specific disaster”. (PTI)

Officials said the toll was feared to rise as several unidentified body parts had been found at the blaze scene. The blaze ripped through the unit while workers were preparing fireworks for the sample display on the Thrissur Pooram on behalf of the Thiruvambady temple administration on Tuesday afternoon.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan convened a special Cabinet meeting on Wednesday for decisions on compensation and the probe. A statement from the chief minister’s office said retired high court judge CN Ramachandran Nair will investigate the reasons for the blast and submit a report.

The compensation for each family would include 4 lakh from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and 10 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF). The injured would get compensation as per SDRF norms and 2 lakh from the CMDRF.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vishnu Varma

Vishnu Varma is Assistant Editor and reports from Kerala for the Hindustan Times. He has 10 years of experience writing for print and digital platforms and has worked at The New York Times, NDTV and The Indian Express in the past. He specialises in longform reportage at the intersections of politics, crime, social commentary and environment.

Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and PM Modi address LIVE
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and PM Modi address LIVE
Home / India News / Kerala orders judicial probe into Thrissur fire tragedy, announces 14 Lakh compensation for victims' families
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.