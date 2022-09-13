Thunderstorm, lightning likely over central India for next 5 days: IMD

Thunderstorm and lightning are likely over several parts of central India, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh for the next five days, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned.

The well-marked low-pressure area is now lying over the central parts of Madhya Pradesh with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to mid-tropospheric levels. It is likely to move nearly northwestwards across Madhya Pradesh during the next 24 hours.

The western end of the monsoon trough is running south of its normal position and eastern end is running near its normal position. It is likely to remain so during the next 2-3 days. A cyclonic circulation is lying over eastcentral Arabian Sea off the south Maharashtra-Goa coasts up to the middle tropospheric levels. A trough is running from the cyclonic circulation to the central parts of Bangladesh across the well-marked low-pressure area over the central parts of Madhya Pradesh in lower tropospheric levels.

Under the influence of these systems, widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rain and thunderstorm/lightning is very likely over Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha today; Bihar, Jharkhand, Saurashtra, Kutch, West Bengal and Odisha today and tomorrow; Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa during next 5 days. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over East Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat today; West Madhya Pradesh and ghat areas of Maharashtra till September 15 and over Konkan and Goa during next 5 days.

Widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rain and thunderstorm/lightning are very likely over East Rajasthan till September 15 and over Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh during the next 5 days. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over East Rajasthan tomorrow; Uttarakhand during September 14 to 17 and over Uttar Pradesh during September 15 to 17. Widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rain and thunderstorm/lightning is very likely over ghat areas of Tamil Nadu today and over Coastal Karnataka today and tomorrow.