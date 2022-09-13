Light rain, drizzle expected in parts of Delhi
Delhi recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 80 at 7am on Tuesday, a slight improvement from Monday’s 4pm reading of 84 (satisfactory)
Light rain and drizzle were expected in parts of Delhi on Tuesday following overnight rain. India Meteorological Department (IMD) said a depression over Odisha was gradually moving towards central India and moisture-laden easterly winds were now blowing towards Delhi leading to rain in parts of the city after midnight.
Safdarjung, Delhi’s base station for weather, received 9.4mm of rainfall between midnight and 5:30am. Six mm of rain was recorded at Palam during the same period. Officials said the rain intensity is expected to increase and peak on Thursday.
“As the depression moves and comes closer towards northwest India, the rain intensity will increase. On Wednesday, strong winds are expected, which will be accompanied by light rain. On Thursday, light to moderate rain will occur around Delhi and some rain is also expected on Friday,” said IMD scientist RK Jenamani.
Delhi recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 80 at 7am on Tuesday, a slight improvement from Monday’s 4pm reading of 84 (satisfactory). The maximum temperature was expected to be around 36 degrees Celsius.
Dust (size > 2.5 micrometer) contributed to around 55% to PM10 on Monday. For the next three days, the peak wind speed was likely to be around 12-24 km/h, causing moderate dispersion and AQI is likely to be within the satisfactory category.
-
Assam to introduce law to check human trafficking
The Assam government is planning to introduce a law to check human trafficking, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told the state assembly on Monday. He added the proposed law will regulate the employment of domestic help and those who employ them to check human trafficking. “...employers will have to register details of their domestic helps with the nearest police station and also be responsible to provide education and health facilities to them,” Sarma said.
-
SC on Karnataka's hijab row: HC had no option but to interpret Quran
The counsel for the petitioners in the hijab ban row Monday told the Supreme Court the Karnataka High Court did an "objectionable" thing when it tried to "interpret" the Holy Quran and held the headscarf worn by Muslim women was not an essential religious practice. “The courts have institutional incapacity to interpret the Quran, your lordships allow me to say that,” he asserted.
-
Karnataka: Case registered over playing of "provocative song" in front of mosque
The Kalaburagi Police in Karnataka have registered a case against the organizers of a Ganesh Mandali and the DJ Owner for allegedly playing a provocative song in front of a mosque. Read: Ballia man arrested for objectionable post on Prophet: UP Police The case has been registered at the Brahampaur Police Station. The accused are namely Tukaram Mahendrakar, Ambresh Bhovi, two commoners, and one DJ owner named Saleem, according to the FIR.
-
At least 7 charred to death, 10 injured in Secunderabad showroom, hotel fire
At least seven people were charred to death and another 10 were injured when a fire broke out in an electric bike showroom and later spread to a hotel located above in Telangana's Secunderabad late on Monday night. Police said at least 25 people were staying at the hotel. State minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, police commissioner C V Anand, director general (fire department) Sanjay Kumar Jain, and other top officials rushed to the spot to supervise the rescue operations.
-
Sector 90 development: GMADA to de-reserve 43 acres of forest land, develop parks
Over seven years after GMADA acquired 229 acres to develop Sector 90, near Lakhnaur village, the authority has decided to deserve the 43 acres of forest land falling in the area and develop parks. “Consequently, we cannot cut out plots on the area. So, we have decided to develop the forest land as parks after de-reservation,” he said. As per the original plan, GMADA was to initially develop 144 acres.
