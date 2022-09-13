Light rain, drizzle expected in parts of Delhi

Light rain and drizzle were expected in parts of Delhi on Tuesday following overnight rain. India Meteorological Department (IMD) said a depression over Odisha was gradually moving towards central India and moisture-laden easterly winds were now blowing towards Delhi leading to rain in parts of the city after midnight.

Safdarjung, Delhi’s base station for weather, received 9.4mm of rainfall between midnight and 5:30am. Six mm of rain was recorded at Palam during the same period. Officials said the rain intensity is expected to increase and peak on Thursday.

“As the depression moves and comes closer towards northwest India, the rain intensity will increase. On Wednesday, strong winds are expected, which will be accompanied by light rain. On Thursday, light to moderate rain will occur around Delhi and some rain is also expected on Friday,” said IMD scientist RK Jenamani.

Delhi recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 80 at 7am on Tuesday, a slight improvement from Monday’s 4pm reading of 84 (satisfactory). The maximum temperature was expected to be around 36 degrees Celsius.

Dust (size > 2.5 micrometer) contributed to around 55% to PM10 on Monday. For the next three days, the peak wind speed was likely to be around 12-24 km/h, causing moderate dispersion and AQI is likely to be within the satisfactory category.