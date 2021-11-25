Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
In veiled jibe at Owaisi, Tikait asks farmers in Hyderabad to tie down ‘unbridled bull’

Taking a veiled jibe at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Tikait warned a farmers’ gathering in Hyderabad about an “unbridled bull” who “helps BJP the most”.
BKU president Rakesh Tikait and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.(ANI)
Published on Nov 25, 2021 10:18 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Bharat Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday took a veiled jibe at All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, accusing him of helping the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In an apparent reference to Owaisi, Tikait warned a farmers’ gathering in Hyderabad about an “unbridled bull” who “helps BJP the most”. He asked the farmers to tie down the “bull” in Hyderabad and don’t let him out of Telangana.

"You have an unbridled bull here who's helping BJP. Tie him down here itself. He helps BJP the most. Don't let him out of here. He says something else but has some other goal. Don't let him go out of Hyderabad & Telangana," Tikait said.

Tikait has emerged as one of the prominent faces of the year-long farmers’ protest that forced the Central government to take back the three controversial farm laws. The BKU spokesperson, however, has also been critical of Owaisi’s role as AIMIM seeks to expand its base in Uttar Pradesh. The AIMIM chief’s ambition to emerge as an alternative for Muslim voters outside Telangana is often criticised by detractors as a move to help the BJP by damaging the prospects of regional parties.

RELATED STORIES

Taking about Owaisi’s plan in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Tikait said, "If he goes there, he will help the BJP. The whole country knows this. Keep him tied. He is an unbridled bull...He is both the A and B team (of BJP). All the people of the country know.”

Tikait recently termed BJP-AIMIM dynamics as 'chacha-bhatija' (uncle-nephew) bond after Owaisi repeated his demand to repeal the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

“Owaisi and BJP share a bond of 'chacha-bhatija' (uncle-nephew). He should not talk about this on TV, he can just ask directly,”

Topics
asaduddin owaisi rakesh tikait bharatiya janata party bharatiya kisan union
