Ties with India crucial for US national security: Congressman Thanedar

An enduring partnership between India and the US, especially in areas of defence and new technologies, is crucial to confront China's aggressive behaviour and deal with the consequences of the Ukraine crisis, visiting US Congressman Shri Thanedar said here on Sunday.

Indian American Congressman Shri Thanedar(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Thanedar told PTI in an interview that there is a general view in the US Congress that Washington's relationship with New Delhi is very important for the national security of the US.

The Indian-origin Congressman is part of a bipartisan group of US lawmakers who are in India to take part in several events including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at the historic Red Fort on August 15.

READ | Charting the evolving India-US relationship

Thanedar said there is bipartisan support in the US for closer ties with India and it was evident from the warm welcome showered on Prime Minister Modi by both Democrats and Republicans during his address to the joint session of the US Congress on June 23.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"PM Modi's visit to the US was very very significant. The chemistry and friendship between PM Modi and President Joe Biden signified that we are turning a new page in our relationship," the lawmaker said.

"Our visit to India is aimed at continuing to foster that relationship into a long-lasting friendship," he added.

The bipartisan Congressional delegation is led by Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna and Congressman Michael Waltz. The two are co-chairs of the bipartisan Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans.

READ | Ro Khanna-led House caucus delegation to visit India for I-day celebrations

"Currently, there is a general feeling in the Congress that this relationship with India is very important for the national security of the US, considering the Ukraine war and China's aggression," Thanedar said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Asked about the deal between American aircraft engine maker GE Aerospace and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to produce fighter jet engines in India, he indicated that it would be endorsed by Congress.

During the prime minister's recent visit to the US, GE Aerospace and HAL signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Washington to produce the F414 engines in India.

India's plan to procure 31 MQ-9B High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) drones from the US was also finalised when the prime minister was in the US.

READ | ‘India-US ties one of most defining relationships in 21st century’: Joe Biden hosts PM Modi

"I anticipate that both the drone deal as well as the jet engine project will be favourably received in the US," he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Thanedar said considering China's aggressive behaviour and its unfair trade policies, the US is looking at India to become a strong partner.

"It is very important that the US and India work together in areas of space and defence, focus on innovation in defence technologies - be it drones or jet engines," he said.

"This collaboration will go a long way in sending a strong message to China and Russia that their aggression will not be tolerated," he added.

Asked about India's strong relationship with Russia, the Congressman said that he hoped that India would have a relook at its ties with Moscow.

"Going forward India has to choose how much friendship and business collaboration it wants to have with Russia and how much of a collaboration it wants to do with the US," he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Time has come now, I believe to choose a side and choose who is a true friend," he said, describing the India-US relationship as "very very important".

At the same time, he said the US cannot tell India what it should do. "But we hope India will look at its relationship with Russia."

Asked about a recent report by the US State Department on religious freedom that criticised India for alleged attacks on minorities, Thanedar said every country has issues.

"The US needs to work more in terms of racial relations. None of us is perfect. India has its issues, the US has its issues. But they become far pale compared to what we see happening in the Middle East and China," he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"When you are friends, you talk and help each other become better nations," he added.

The lawmaker said Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent a signal why India and the US need to work together to fight aggression.

"India has also faced military aggression from China. So, a strong relationship between India and the US is very important," he said.

The US Congressman also asserted that the US needs to look at issues relating to immigration and H1B visas.