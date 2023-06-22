Home / India News / ‘India-US ties one of most defining relationships in 21st century’: Joe Biden hosts PM Modi

‘India-US ties one of most defining relationships in 21st century’: Joe Biden hosts PM Modi

ByHT News Desk
Jun 22, 2023 08:23 PM IST

PM Narendra Modi US Visit: US President Joe Biden hosted Prime Minister Modi at the White House.

US President Joe Biden, after welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House on Thursday, said the relationship between the USA and India is one of the most defining relationships in the 21st century.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with President Joe Biden during a State arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday.(AP)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with President Joe Biden during a State arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday.(AP)

Asserting that decisions the two countries make today will determine the future of generations to come, Biden said the US and India are working closely in expanding healthcare, climate change and issues arising out of Russia's aggression on Ukraine.

"Welcome back to the White House," Biden said amid cheers from the crowd gathered on the South Lawn of the White House.

With India's cooperation, we have strengthened QUAD for a free, open, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific, the US president said.

“With your cooperation, we have strengthened the QUAD for a free, open, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Decades from now, people will look back and say that the Quad bent the arc of history for global good,” said Biden said.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
joe biden quad pm modi in us white house + 2 more
joe biden quad pm modi in us white house + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out