Tiger released in Uttar Pradesh as experts conclude it poses no threat to humans

A tiger was released in Uttar Pradesh’s Dudhwa Tiger Reserve on Tuesday after experts concluded it posed no threat to humans, days after it was captured along with a tigress following a series of human-animal conflict cases in the region.

Officials said the tiger was kept under observation of wildlife experts and veterinary doctors at Katerniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary and a radio collar was fitted around its neck to monitor its movements in the wild before the release.

Sanjay Kumar Pathak, the reserve’s field director who supervised the release, said a fresh physical examination of the tiger was carried out as per norms and it was found fully fit and healthy.

Divisional Forest Officer (Katerniaghat) Akashdeep Badhawan said the tiger displayed no aggression during captivity.

In his report, Parag Nigam of the Wildlife Institute of India, who analysed the tiger’s behaviour, said the big cat posed no threat citing its normal behaviour and recommended its release.

The tigress was captured on June 29 in Khairatia, where a 52-year-old man was killed on June 17. Pathak cited physical and behavioural characteristics of the tigress and said it was behind the attacks on humans and was found to be unfit for released back into the wild.

No fresh human-animal conflict has been reported since June 27 after the tigress was captured.