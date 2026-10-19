‘Will track down masterminds, no gang will be spared,' say Maharashtra CM Fadnavis, his deputy Shinde after attack on Tiger Shroff

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde strongly condemned the firing incident on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, assuring him of security and promising strict action against those responsible.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed the attack, with gangster Anil Pandit saying Harman Sandhu and him were behind the shooting incident. ( Hindustan Times)

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Three motorcycle-borne men opened fire at Shroff in Juhu area of Mumbai on Sunday evening. While the actor escaped unhurt, three people, including his driver and an autorickshaw driver, were injured in the incident, according to police.

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Fadnavis said the Mumbai Police had gathered crucial clues and identified certain individuals, adding that the accused will be arrested soon. Shinde said that no gang would be spared and that attempts to spread fear in Mumbai would not be tolerated.

Deep Dive What action are Maharashtra leaders promising after the firing at Tiger Shroff’s vehicle? Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said police had identified certain individuals and would arrest them soon, while also tracking down the alleged masterminds. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said no gang would be spared. What steps are Mumbai Police taking to investigate the attack on Tiger Shroff? Police formed teams to identify and arrest those responsible, and are examining CCTV footage and other clues. They have also collected evidence from the scene as part of the investigation. Was Tiger Shroff injured in the firing incident? Shroff escaped without gunshot injuries, though reports said he suffered minor abrasions from gunpowder and glass shards. His driver and an autorickshaw driver were also injured.

“This is a very serious and condemnable matter. The Mumbai Police have taken it with the utmost seriousness. They have obtained certain clues, based on which they are currently working, and specific individuals have already been identified. These people will be arrested very soon. Furthermore, we will track down their masterminds who remain in hiding and issue orders from afar,” CM Devendra Fadnavis said told reporters.

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{{^usCountry}} "These are cowards who attempt to strike from hiding. Their attempts will be foiled, and they will not be spared," he further asserted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "These are cowards who attempt to strike from hiding. Their attempts will be foiled, and they will not be spared," he further asserted. {{/usCountry}}

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Deputy CM Shinde assured that the culprits will be tracked down and brought to justice. He also warned gangs against spreading terror in Mumbai, asserting that the safety of citizens remains the government's top priority.

He said, “Our current priority is to keep Mumbai and its citizens safe. Whether it is a celebrity or an ordinary citizen, ensuring their safety is the responsibility of the police and the government, and there will be no negligence in this regard.”

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"No gang will be spared; we will not let them get away with this. We have seen large-scale gang wars like this before, back in the 1990s. Even then, the Mumbai Police effectively handled the situation—they dealt with the perpetrators in their own language, ensuring that law and order were maintained. So, any gang attempting to spread terror here should think twice. This is Mumbai; this is Maharashtra..." he added.

Tiger Shroff seen with bandages on chest, arm

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Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff was seen with bandages on his chest and left arm when Eknath Shinde met him at his Mumbai home on Sunday evening after a firing incident. Shroff reportedly suffered minor abrasions, while his driver sustained a gunshot injury to his left hand. Police are examining CCTV footage.