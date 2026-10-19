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HT Morning Brief October 19: Tiger Shroff meets Eknath Shinde after attack, CJP leaders' release delayed and more

Start your day informed with the latest news headlines from politics, global affairs, sports, and entertainment.

Published on: Oct 19, 2026, 10:47:24 IST
By HT News Desk
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Good morning, readers. Start your day informed with the latest news headlines from politics, global affairs, sports, and entertainment.

The picture shows actor Tiger Shroff sitting on a sofa next to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (PTI)
The picture shows actor Tiger Shroff sitting on a sofa next to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (PTI)

Tiger Shroff seen in bandages after firing incident, meets Eknath Shinde

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff was seen with bandages on his chest and left arm when Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met him at his Mumbai home on Sunday evening after a firing incident. Shinde strongly condemned the attack and said police had formed teams to identify those responsible. Shroff reportedly suffered minor abrasions, while his driver sustained a gunshot injury to his left hand. Police are examining CCTV footage. Read more.

5-hour wait, brief hearing: CJP leaders' release remains unresolved

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders spent five hours waiting at Delhi’s Mandir Marg police station on Sunday for a hearing on the release of convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, in judicial custody since October 14. The hearing lasted about eight to ten minutes, and their release remained unresolved. Police denied deliberately delaying the process, saying the surety bonds submitted by the party were faulty and could not be accepted. Read more.

How casual contracts help New Zealand Cricket retain players

New Zealand Cricket’s casual contracts let players balance international duties with franchise leagues, helping the board retain talent despite limited finances and a small player pool. Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Adam Milne and Lockie Ferguson currently have such contracts. The arrangement can allow players to miss national-team commitments when a series is considered less important. South Africa’s David Miller also illustrates the balance between international cricket and franchise opportunities. Read more.

Netanyahu warns future US president could be hostile to Israel, eyes India ties

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned that a future US president could be hostile to Israel and called for stronger alliances with India and Latin American countries. He said Israel should use Donald Trump’s remaining years in office to strengthen ties with Washington while diversifying partnerships. Netanyahu described India as a “huge power” and highlighted support for Israel. His security doctrine drew criticism from election rival Gadi Eisenkot, a former military chief. Read more.

INDIA bloc's November 1 rally to include students, civil society groups

The INDIA bloc’s November 1 rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s removal is expected to include student bodies and civil society organisations alongside opposition parties. Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien said there were no divisions among those involved. Delhi Police has granted Congress permission to hold the demonstration. A 10-15-member coordination committee, mainly comprising Delhi-based leaders, will oversee plans and arrangements for the upcoming protest. Read more.

  • HT News Desk
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More

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Home/India News/HT Morning Brief October 19: Tiger Shroff Meets Eknath Shinde After Attack, CJP Leaders' Release Delayed And More
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