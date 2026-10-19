‘How can public feel safe?’: Zeeshan Siddique claims ‘four threats in two months’ after Tiger Shroff incident

“If I, as an MLA, receive constant threats and my security is not increased, then how can the general public possibly feel safe?” Zeeshan, whose father Baba Siddique lost his life in a shooting incident in 2024, asked. His remarks come after three motorcycle-borne men opened fire at Tiger Shroff's vehicle on Sunday evening.

NCP(SP) leader Zeeshan Siddique has questioned the safety of residents in Mumbai following the shooting incident involving actor Tiger Shroff, while claiming that he received four threats in the past two months.

#WATCH | Mumbai | Firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff | NCP MLC Zeeshan Ziauddin Siddique says, "It is highly unfortunate that such things occur in a city like Mumbai—a city often called the 'city of dreams.' My father was murdered—this happened in 2024—and even now, we are still seeking justice everywhere; we remain hopeful for justice. But this should never have happened. It is crucial for the government to provide an answer. If I, as an MLA, receive constant threats and my security is not increased, then how can the general public possibly feel safe? It is deeply unfortunate that such incidents are happening to actors and politicians alike. This represents an intelligence failure, and the government must be held accountable..."

While Shroff escaped unhurt, three others, including his driver and an autorickshaw driver, sustained injuries in the incident.

What did Zeeshan Siddique say about his security after the Tiger Shroff attack?

What did Zeeshan Siddique say about his security after the Tiger Shroff attack?

The NCP(SP) leader said it was “deeply unfortunate that such incidents are happening to politicians and actors alike.” He sought accountability from the Maharashtra government, claiming the incident was an “intelligence failure.” He further alleged that despite him receiving threats, his security had not been increased.

Reacting to the attack on Shroff's vehicle, Zeeshan told news agency ANI, “It is highly unfortunate that such things occur in a city like Mumbai—a city often called the ‘city of dreams.’”

#WATCH | Mumbai | Firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff | NCP MLC Zeeshan Ziauddin Siddique says, "Whether it is the Bishnoi gang or any other—including Anmol Bishnoi—we have made every possible effort. My family and I have urged the US government to facilitate the return of Anmol Bishnoi to India. Despite this, the Mumbai Police have not even had the opportunity to interrogate him. As for Lawrence Bishnoi, I believe he is currently held in a jail in Gujarat. We strongly advocate for his interrogation as well. If there are claims that he was involved in my father’s murder, it is crucial to uncover who the mastermind was. If actors, politicians, and businessmen are not safe in Mumbai, how can the general public be?... I have received four threats in the last two months, yet my security has not been increased. Is the government waiting for Zeeshan Siddique to be shot before they consider enhancing security? This is deeply unfortunate, and I believe the government must take the strictest possible measures..."

“.. I have received four threats in the last two months, yet my security has not been increased. Is the government waiting for Zeeshan Siddique to be shot before they consider enhancing security?” he questioned. “This is deeply unfortunate, and I believe the government must take the strictest possible measures...” Zeeshan told ANI.

‘Still seeking justice’: Zeeshan on Baba Siddique's death; demands interrogation of Lawrence Bishnoi Zeeshan also demanded further investigation into the murder of his father, former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, and sought interrogation of Anmol and Lawrence Bishnoi in the case.

“My father was murdered—this happened in 2024—and even now, we are still seeking justice everywhere; we remain hopeful for justice. But this should never have happened,” he told ANI.

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“Whether it is the Lawrence Bishnoi gang or any other—including Anmol Bishnoi—we have made every possible effort. My family and I had urged the US government to facilitate the return of Anmol Bishnoi to India,” Zeeshan said. He said that the Mumbai Police did not “have the opportunity” to interrogate Anmol despite this.

An MCOCA had, earlier this year, directed the Mumbai Police to secure the custody of Anmol Bishnoi. However, cops had then said that a central government order restricting Lawrence Bishnoi’s removal from Tihar Jail prevented his physical custody.

“As for Lawrence Bishnoi, I believe he is currently held in a jail in Gujarat. We strongly advocate for his interrogation as well. If there are claims that he was involved in my father’s murder, it is crucial to uncover who the mastermind was,” Zeeshan said.