...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Till when will BJP be in power? Axis My India founder Pradeep Gupta's prediction is this

Gupta, whose exit poll has correctly predicted several election outcomes, drew parallel with the long period of dominance once enjoyed by the Congress.

Updated on: May 21, 2026 03:40 pm IST
By HT Sports Desk
Advertisement

Giving his assessment of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) time in power, top psephologist and Axis My India founder Pradeep Gupta on Wednesday said the party currently in Centre can remain in power as long as its governance performance does not see a sharp drop.

In this image received on May 20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi departs for India from Italy after concluding his five-nation visit(PMO)

Pradeep Gupta, whose Axis My India exit poll has correctly predicted several election outcomes, drew a parallel with the long period of dominance once enjoyed by the Congress, Gupta suggested that Indian politics was witnessing another cycle of one-party predominance.

Pradeep Gupta's prediction for BJP

Giving a ballpark estimate on the number of years the BJP is likely to stay in power, Pradeep Gupta said party's current phase of political dominance, which began in 2014, is likely to last “at least 20 years”, PTI news agency reported.

The psephologist, whose exit poll was the only one to rightly predict actor Vijay-led TVK's win in Tamil Nadu, argued that the ruling party's position would remain secure as long as its governance performance does not weaken significantly.

"Till the time their performance does not become weak or poor, they will keep winning and the opposition will keep losing," Gupta added.

In Gupta's opinion, Congress faced consequences of what he described as “legacy issues” related to perceptions of past misgovernance, making its political recovery a longer process.

"Even if you talk about 2029, it would mean around 15 years (out of power for Congress). I feel it may take at least five more years for them to convince the entire country," he was quoted as saying.

At the same time, Gupta noted that political dominance also contributed in raising public expectations.

"When you reach great heights, there is also a tendency to come down later. BJP has also reached that stage where expectations from it have risen," he said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

bharatiya janata party
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Till when will BJP be in power? Axis My India founder Pradeep Gupta's prediction is this
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.