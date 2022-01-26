MP police recover two time bomb-like devices from National Highway-30

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh police on Wednesday recovered two time bomb-like devices with letters to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on the walls of two under-passes at a distance of 15 kms on National Highway-30 in Rewa district. The highway connects Madhya Pradesh with Uttar Pradesh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The locals informed the police about the suspicious device. The bomb disposal squad (BDS) recovered the first device having circuits like a time bomb in Manganwa area on Wednesday morning. The second device was found 15 km in Gangave area of the district. A lady police inspector threw it into an agricultural land and poured water to defuse it. Both the devices have circuits but no explosive was found near it,” said Navneet Bhasin, superintendent of police, Rewa.

He added both the devices had a letter addressed to UP CM Yogi Adityanath but the message was not very clear.

In the letters, the miscreant wrote, “CM of UP (Yogiji) Ruk Sakta Hai, Baki Jankar, 8/1/2022 bottle bomb se Prayagraj police, car bus jalega (sic).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SP Bhasin said, “The bomb disposal squad has taken samples for forensic test. We are checking CCTV footages to find out more about the miscreants.”

“It will be premature to say anything about purpose because we are still investigating the matter,” he added.