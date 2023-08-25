‘Bade chaudhriyon ka club’, says Asaduddin Owaisi on I.N.D.I.A; ‘they abuse us’

Stressing on the need for a ‘third government’ (non-BJP, non-Congress) to be given an opportunity to run the country, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday called out the Congress-led opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc as a ‘bade chaudhriyon ka club’ who ‘abuse us’ (AIMIM).

New Delhi, July 31 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi at the Parliament premises during the Monsoon Session, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo/Sanjay Sharma)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“They (I.N.D.I.A) are not an alternative. The Congress governed the country for around 50 years, and the BJP has governed for around 18 years now. The nation needs a third government now,” Owaisi said at a press conference, according to ANI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

I.N.D.I.A (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) are 26 opposition parties, who have come together to take on the ruling BJP in next year's Lok Sabha elections, slated for April-May.

The Hyderabad MP, meanwhile, said this, when questioned by a reporter on his party possibly joining the alliance: “We will fight our own battle…they are a club of chaudharies (elites). We have nothing to do with them. In fact, they abuse us.”

He then noted that some top politicians, among them former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati, and K Chandrasekhar Rao, the Telangana chief minister, too, have not joined I.N.D.I.A.

Multiple constituents of the I.N.D.I.A bloc have frequently accused Owaisi of being the ‘B’ team of the BJP, i.e., fielding AIMIM candidates in minority-dominated seats where the saffron party has very less chances of winning. The presence of AIMIM leads to division in minority votes, ultimately benefitting the BJP, they say.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Owaisi-led outfit and the politician himself, have always dismissed the charge as ‘baseless.’

In next year's parliamentary polls, prime minister Narendra Modi and the BJP will seek a third straight term at the Centre.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail