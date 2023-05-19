Tina Dabi to face action from Rajasthan govt for demolition order?

Tina Dabi, a 2016 IAS officer, who is now the district collector of Jaisalmer has triggered a controversy after the district administration demolished encroachments of temporary settlements in the Amarsagar gram panchayat area. Hindus displaced from Pakistan have been residing at the temporary settlements. While the bulldozer action drew flak, Tina Dabi told ANI that the migrants will be moved to a shelter house till they get a proper allotment of land. However, Rajasthan minister Pratap Khachariyawas said the officials will have to answer for the eviction drive. "What the officials did is wrong, they will have to answer. We will take action against them. No one can evict them without giving them rehabilitation. This is a serious issue. It's a conspiracy to malign the government. There's no reason for this," the minister said, as quoted by ANI.

Tina Dabi explained that the encroachers stopped their protest after they were assured of rehabilitation.

What is the row over Tina Dabi?

The demolition took place on Tuesday triggering protests from the temporary settlers. Tina Dabi addressed a press conference on Wednesday and said she spoke to the migrants and explained to them why the eviction was necessary. "We issued a circular on April 5 too. We have been trying to make them understand but many didn't get convinced. The place they were residing, had already been allotted to others. We had a talk with them today. They will be moved to shelter houses till they get a proper allotment of land," said Tina Dabi.

In a week, the Urban Improvement Trust will mark the evicted people and allot them a proper place. "The land on which the encroachment was removed yesterday was either allotted by UIT earlier or is in the water catchment area. That's why we have explained to those people that if you sit at this place then you will face problems in future also," Tina Dabi said.

The bulldozed encroachments came up in the last 10 days and were fresh, Tina Dabi said. "Land will be allotted to those who have got citizenship and those who have not got it will be identified and settled after getting citizenship they will also be allotted land," Tina Dabi said.

