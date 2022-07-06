Home / India News / IAS Officer Tina Dabi takes charge as Jaisalmer collector, shares pics of new office
IAS Officer Tina Dabi takes charge as Jaisalmer collector, shares pics of new office

  • Apart from Jaisalmer - where Tina Dabi took charge - collectors in Bundi, Kota, Alwar, Jaisalmer, Dholpur, Dungarpur and Jaipur were also changed.
Published on Jul 06, 2022 01:11 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Indian Administrative Service officer Tina Dabi, a UPSC 2016 exam topper, on Wednesday took charge as the Collector of Jaisalmer district in Rajasthan. Dabi, who was posted in Jaipur before this, shared the news on social media. Sharing a picture of herself while working in her office, The IAS officer wrote: “Joined as District Collector and Magistrate Jaisalmer today.”

Apart from Jaisalmer - where Tina Dabi took charge - collectors in Bundi, Kota, Alwar, Jaisalmer, Dholpur, Dungarpur and Jaipur were also changed. A total of 33 IAS officers - including 7 district collectors - and 16 IPS officers, comprising 3 IGP and district SP each, were transferred in Rajasthan on Monday as per PTI report. Apart from this, 5 IAS officers were given additional charge of some other posts as the department of personnel transferred the officers through three different orders on Monday. The state government also removed an RAS (Rajasthan Administration Service) officer Narayan Singh Charan and put him under Awaiting Posting Order (APO) status.

Other IAS officers who were reshuffled in Rajasthan were IPS officer Prashan Kumar Khamesra (transferred as IGP from Kota from Bharatpur); Gaurav Srivastava (transferred as IGP Bharatpur from IGP Personnel Jaipur) and Vikas Kumar(transferred from IGP-CID to IGP-Anti-Terrorism Squad)

Earlier this April, Dabi made headlines as she tied the knot with IAS officer Pradeep Gawande in a private ceremony in Jaipur after her divorce with Athar Shafi Khan, an IAS officer based in Kashmir. Pradeep Gawande is three years senior to Tina and is a 2013 batch IAS Officer. As per the reports, he is currently serving as Director, Archeology & Museums, Rajasthan.

Tina Dabi's sister Ria is also an IAS officer. She secured 15th place in the UPSC examination 2020.

