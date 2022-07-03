Tina Dabi's ex-husband IAS officer Athar Amir Khan gets engaged, shares photo

IAS officer Tina Dabi's former husband Athar Amir Khan who is presently posted in Srinagar as the municipal commissioner has got engaged to Dr Mehreen Qazi, the IAS officer announced on Instagram, posting his photo with Mehreen. This comes months after Tina Dabi married IAS officer Dr Pradeep Gawande in April this year, in a private ceremony in Jaipur where both of them are posted.

Dr Mehreen has also shared a photo of her engagement with Athar.

Athar and Tina Dabi got married in 2018 amid much fanfare after dating for years. They had reportedly met for the first time in 2015 at the IAS felicitation ceremony in New Delhi. Tina Dabi had topped the 2015 UPSC exam, while Athar stood second. The inter-religious wedding of two IAS toppers was attended by many political leaders.

In November 2020, Tina Dabi and Athar filed for their divorce in a family court in Jaipur which was granted in August 2021.

As their first postings, Athar and Tina got their posting in the same city -- in Rajasthan's Bhilwara. Tina was later posted to Sri Ganganagar as Chief Executive Officer, Zila Parishad. Athar was posted to Jaipur as the CEO of Zila Parishad. Athar, meanwhile, was shifted from the Rajasthan cadre to Jammu and Kashmir and is currently posted in Srinagar.

Now, Tina Dabi is posted as the joint secretary in the finance department in the Rajasthan government. Tina Dabi's husband Dr Pradeep Gawantde is a 2013 batch IAS officer as is currently serving as the director of Archeology and Museums, Rajasthan.

