IAS officer Tina Dabi marries fellow officer | Video out

Indian Administrative Service officer Tina Dabi, the UPSC topper and IAS officer of the 2016 batch, tied the knot to IAS Officer Pradeep Gawande this week. The wedding reportedly took place in Rajasthan’s Jaipur with family and friends in attendance.

In a wedding picture shared on micro-blogging site Twitter, the couple can be seen dressed in an all-white attire on the big day. The couple exchanged garlands in a simple ceremony with a portrait of Dalit icon BR Ambedkar seen in the background.

Earlier in March, Tina Dabi took to social media to announce her engagement. “I am wearing the smile you (PradeepGawande) gave me, fiance,” she wrote on Instagram, the photo-sharing app.

Pradeep Gawande is three years senior to Tina and is a 2013 batch IAS Officer. He is currently serving as Director, Archeology & Museums, Rajasthan, the report said.

Tina Dabi was previously married to IAS officer Athar Khan. The couple had hit the headlines in 2016 when Tina announced her relationship through a social media post and remained in the news ever since. Athar Aamir Khan secured second position in the UPSC all-India examination which Tina Dabi topped.

Tina Dabi and Athar Aamir Khan got married in April 2018 in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. Two years later, they had announced their separation ( in November 2020). Their divorce was finalised in August 2021 after an order passed by a Jaipur court.

Tina Dabi's sister Ria secured 15th place in the UPSC examination 2020.