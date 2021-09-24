Tina Dabi's sister Ria Dabi ranks 15th in UPSC, elder sister 'delighted'

IAS officer Tina Dabi's younger sister Ria Dabi has ranked 15th in the UPSC Civil Services 2020 exam, the final result of which was announced on Friday. Tina Dabi was the topper of UPSC Civil Services 2015; the result was announced in 2016. Tina Dabi's success in the UPSC was much celebrated as she was the first Dalit to top the Civil Services examination. "I am delighted to share that my younger sister Ria Dabi has got rank 15 in UPSC 2020 exam," the IAS officer posted on social media.

Tina Dabi's Instagram post after UPSC results were announced.

Like elder sister Tina, Roa too went to Lasy Shri Ram College of Delhi University. While Tina Dabi is posted is Rajasthan at present, Ria is a resident of Delhi.

Apart from being the first Dalit topper of the UPSC, Tina Dabi remained in news for his marriage with Athar Amir Khan, who was also an UPSC topper. This year, the duo got divorced, creating a ripple.