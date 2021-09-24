UPSC Civil Services 2020 Results out: List of toppers

The Union Public Service Commission has announced the final result of the Civil Services exam 2020 on its website, upsc.gov.in. The Commission has released the list of candidates who will now join various central services in addition to IAS, IPS and IFS. Shubham Kumar, B.Tech in civil engineering from IIT Bombay has topped the list while Jagriti Awasthi, a B. Tech in Electrical Engineering from MANIT, Bhopal is the topper among the women candidates securing overall 2nd rank.

The top 25 candidates comprise 13 men and 12 women. Education qualifications of the top 25 successful candidates range from graduation in Engineering, Humanities, Commerce and Medical Science from premier institutions such as IIT, BITS, NSUT, DTU, JIPMER, Delhi University, Mumbai University etc. The top 25 successful candidates opted for subjects like Anthropology, Civil Engineering, Commerce and Accountancy, Economics, Geography, Mathematics, Mechanical Engineering, Medical Science, Philosophy, Physics, Political Science, International Relations, Public Administration and Sociology as their optional choice in the Main examination.

Here is the list of toppers

Shubham Kumar

Jagrati Awasthi

Ankita Jain

Yash Jaluka

Mamta Yadav

Meera K

Praveen Kumar

Jivani Kartik Nagjibhai

Apala Mishra

Satyam Gandhi

Devayanu

Mithun Premraj

Gaurav Budania

Karishma Nair

Ria Dabi

Arth Jain

Sarthak Agrawal

Radhika Gupta

Shashwat Tripurari

P Srija

Vaishali Jain

Nitesh Kumar Jain

Sadaf Choudhary

Krishan Kumar Singh

Vaibhav Rawat

Pulkit Singh

Maithreyu Naidu

Divya Mishra

Prakhar Kumar Singh

Divyanshu Choudhary

These candidates have been recommended for appointment to the IAS, IFS, IPS and Centra services. A total number of 761 candidates have been recommended for the appointment.

Candidates have been selected on the basis of the main written exam held from January 8 to January 17 and the interview held from August 2 to September 22. Prior to the main written exam, a preliminary test was held in October 2020. Candidates who had qualified for the preliminary test were shortlisted for the main exam. A total of 2,046 candidates were shortlisted for the interview.

