Meet the IAS officer who is set to marry UPSC topper Tina Dabi

IAS officer and a UPSC 2016 exam topper from Rajasthan Tina Dabi is all set to marry IAS officer Pradeep Gawande. Taking to social media site Instagram on Monday, Dabi announced her engagement with a caption “I am wearing the smile you (Pradeep Gawande) gave me, fiancé." Reportedly, the couple will get married on April 22 this year in Jaipur.

Dabi's fiancé has also posted a picture with her on Instagram announcing their engagement. “Together, is my favourite place to be!,” he wrote in his Instagram post.

Who is IAS officer Pradeep Gawande?

Born in Maharashtra on December 9, 1980, Pradeep Gawande is a well-known IAS officer of the 2013 batch. He had completed his MBBS degree before completing the UPSC examination, and is a qualified doctor. He is currently the director of Archaeology and Museums in Rajasthan. He has been collecting 'Churu' for quite some time.

His Instagram handle describes himself as "IAS officer of the 2013 batch, Rajasthan Cadre, Medico, Marathi, presently posted as director, Archaeology and Museums in Rajasthan."

Dabi was previously married to IAS Athar Aamir Khan, who has secured second position in the UPSC all-India examination which Tina Dhabi had topped. The couple had gained a lot of attention after Tina had announced their relationship in 2016. They had gotten married in 2018, however, in November 2020, the couple announced their separation.

