'Tired of aunt-nephew regime': PM Modi on those joining BJP in Bengal

Accusing the West Bengal government of "corruption and extortion" and calling for real paribartan (change), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday pitched for BJP in Bengal, saying that those concerned about the state are joining the BJP.

“We need a double engine government in Bengal for its progress. The regime of extortion will end and real paribartan (change) will come when a BJP government is formed. We are seeing real change in Tripura where the corrupt Left government was uprooted by the people. Tripura is doing exemplary work to develop itself but in Bengal the government is doing nothing,” said the PM during a political rally in Haldia.

“The TMC is not implementing even the national education policy. People of Bengal are still waiting for one nation one ration card. Recommendations of the 7th pay commission is implemented in so many states but Bengal is still waiting. I have heard the state cannot even pay salaries to government employees on time,” he added.

Referring to football, the most popular sport in Bengal, the PM said the TMC has committed many fouls. “They have committed fouls in development and on the trust of the people,” he said, adding that when the BJP forms its government, the first meeting of the cabinet will pass an order to implement all central schemes for farmers.

“They will get even the money that they were deprived of,” he said referring to the Prime Minister Kishan Samman Nidhi project.

“Bengal will show TMC the Ram card. I can see that you have made up your mind. Partners of the TMC who are tired of the aunt-nephew regime are looking for change. Those who are really concerned about Bengal are joining the BJP," he said.

The PM said that in Bengal the fight is not just with the Trinamool but also with its hidden friends.

“You must have heard of match fixing in games. TMC is also into match fixing with the Left and Congress. They meet secretly behind closed doors in Delhi. In Kerala, the Left and Congress share power every alternate five years. They say to each other: ‘You loot for five years and I will loot for five.’ We have to be careful about this. We have to warn others,” he said.

In Haldia, the PM dedicated to the nation the LPG import terminal built by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited. It has been constructed at an investment of around ₹1100 crore and has a capacity of 1 million metric tonnes a year. It will cater to the requirement of LPG in Bengal and other states in east and north-east India, according to a statement issued by the Union petroleum ministry.

"Those who talked of ‘maa, maati, manush’ do not have the courage to raise their voice for Bharat Mata because they have criminalised politics and politicised the police administration,” said Modi.

‘Maa, maati, manush’ ( mother, land and people) is one of the popular slogans of Mamata Banerjee.

Earlier in the day, the PM was in Assam where he inaugurated the Asom Mala road project which will connect rural and state roads to national highways. He also laid the foundation of two medical colleges at Biswanath and Charaideo.