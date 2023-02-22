Tirupati temple to launch facial recognition system for darshan from March 1

Devotees at Tirupati's world famous Lord Venkateswara temple in Andhra Pradesh can now be identified via a facial recognition system from March 1.Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), an independent trust that manages the temple, posted a notification on its official website stating that the system is being introduced to ensure transparency in darshan and accommodation allotment. Through the technology, it aims to provide more effective services to the thousands of pilgrims visiting the shrine.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The system is expected to be launched on a pilot project basis.

"TTD set to introduce Facial Recognition Technology on an experimental basis at Vaikuntham 2 and AMS systems from March 1 onwards. The idea is to enhance transparency in tokenless darshan and Accommodation allotment systems providing more effective services to the multitude of visiting pilgrims," the website read.

TTD added that the facial recognition will also be used to prevent devotees from taking more tokens at ‘Sarva Darshan Complex and caution deposit refund counters’. Reportedly, Tirumala houses about 7,000 accommodation facilities of which 1,000 come under reservation and the rest will be given to regular visitors.

Being the world’s richest temple, TTD declared its net worth in November 2022 for the first time since 1933. Its net worth of over ₹2.5 lakh crore (about USD 30 billion) is more than the market capitalisation of IT services firm Wipro, food and beverage company Nestle and state-owned oil giants ONGC and IOC.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The trust is becoming wealthier as the cash and gold offerings made by devotees at the hill temple continue to rise and fixed deposits in banks are also generating more income in view of increase in interest rates, a temple official said.

In its about ₹3,100 crore annual budget for 2022-23 presented in February, the TTD has projected over ₹668 crore as income in the form of interests from cash deposits in banks. Also, ₹1,000 crore income was predicted in the form of cash offerings alone -- by about 2.5 crore devotees -- in the hundi of the hill temple.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON