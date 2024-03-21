TMC alleges BJP accessed government database to send 'Viksit Bharat' messages on WhatsApp

TMC leader Sagarika Ghose has reacted to the Election Commission of India's direction asking the central government to stop sending 'Viksit Bharat' messages on WhatsApp. Terming it "too little, too late", she alleged that the BJP was given access to a government database of telephone numbers. TMC leader Sagarika Ghose has reacted to the Election Commission of India's direction asking the central government to stop sending 'Viksit Bharat' messages on WhatsApp. (File photo)

"Too little, too late. The fact is that the Trinamool Congress has been repeatedly raising that how is it that the BJP's campaign message on 'Viksit Bharat' is reaching millions of Indians, not only in India but in the UAE by getting access to a government database of telephone numbers. How did the BJP get access to a government database? We have been raising this for two days," said Ghose as quoted by news agency PTI.

Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in place after ECI announced the schedule of the upcoming Lok Sabha Election 2024. Meanwhile, ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) has informed the poll commission that the WhatsApp messages were sent before MCC came into force.

“In response, MeitY had informed the commission that although the letters were sent out before MCC came into force, some of them could have possibly been delivered to recipients with a delay because of systemic and network limitations,” the poll body said.

ECI also shared the importance of its latest move directing the government on the issue of the 'Viksit Bharat' messages on WhatsApp. “The move is a part of a series of decisions taken by the Commission to ensure a level-playing field,” said ECI.

What the 'Viksit Bharat' messages on WhatsApp was about ?

In the letter, issued on the eve of the announcement of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the PM said: “I need and indeed, look forward to your ideas, suggestions and support as we work to fulfil the resolve of building a Viksit Bharat.”

The letter addressed recipients as “my dear family members” , in line with the BJP’s “Modi Ka Parivaar” (Modi’s family) initiative.

“Our partnership is at the threshold of completing a decade. The trust and support of 140 crore Indians inspires and motivates me,” said the Prime Minister in the letter.