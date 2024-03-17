WhatsApp message from Modi govt seeking feedback sparks row: ‘Please send from BJP account’

A WhatsApp message from ‘Viksit Bharat Sampark’ seeking feedback and suggestions from the citizens along with a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sparked a controversy, with opposition leaders alleging misuse of government database and the messaging app for political propaganda. Viksit Bharat Modi Ki Guarantee Raths during their flagging off by BJP National President J P Nadda in New Delhi, India, on Monday, February 26, 2024. (Photo by Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

In a series of posts on X, the state unit of Congress in Kerala tagged WhatsApp's parent company Meta and pointed to the automated message from a verified business account named Viksit Bharat Sampark.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“The message talks about taking feedback from Citizens, but the attached PDF is nothing but political propaganda,” Kerala Congress posted.

“In the guise of feedback, the letter is nothing but claims that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making about his Govt as part of his campaign for the upcoming General Elections, misusing govt database,” it alleged, calling it “blatant misuse of WhatsApp for political propaganda.”

(Also Read: BJP starts drive with focus on intensifying its rural outreach)

Kerala Congress also shared a screenshot of WhatsApp policy on government and political use of its business platform, highlighting that the company prohibits the use of messaging app by political parties, politicians, political candidates and political campaigns.

“If that's the policy, how do you permit a political leader to do propaganda on your platform? Or do you have a separate policy for BJP?” it asked.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday sought suggestions from a section of people for shaping the Union government’s “Viksit Bharat” (developed India) agenda. In a letter, issued on the eve of the announcement of the general elections, the PM said: “I need and indeed, look forward to your ideas, suggestions and support as we work to fulfil the resolve of building a Viksit Bharat.”

The government’s development agenda and the promise of a Viksit Bharat by 2047 is a key poll plank of the BJP.

Trinamool Congress leader and disqualified Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra also hit out at the BJP-led government for plugging PM Modi's letter at the expense of taxpayers after the model code of conduct came into force following the announcement of election schedule on Saturday.

“MCC came into effect today at 1500 hrs after EC announcement. Just received shameless campaign message from “Viksit Bharat” at taxpayer expense plugging PM letter at 20:17 hrs,” Moitra said. “Please send from BJP party account.”

In February, BJP president J P Nadda flagged off ‘Viksit Bharat Modi ki guarantee’ video vans, seeking people’s suggestions from across the country for preparing the manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.