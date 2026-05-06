TMC alleges bulldozer action at party office by BJP supporters, claims central forces ordered to ‘let it happen’ | VIDEO

Tensions in West Bengal refuse to die down after announcement of election results, as Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has alleged ‘bulldozer action’ by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which recently won with huge margin in the state.

Taking a jibe at BJP's ‘poriborton’ (change) slogan, the TMC said that the change has arrived with bulldozer.(X/@AITCofficial)

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The TMC shared a video on social media on Tuesday night, claiming that BJP workers and supporters vandalised Kolkata's New Market area with bulldozer and also party office of TMC.

In the video, a crowd is seen surrounding a bulldozer which is seemingly mowing down on a shop in the area amid loud cheers and music.

Also read: Mamata Banerjee digs in: Says didn’t lose, won’t resign as CM

Taking a jibe at BJP's ‘poriborton’ (change) slogan, the TMC said that the change has arrived with bulldozer.

“BJP's 'Poriborton' has arrived, and it has arrived with a bulldozer. In an act of brazen hooliganism and gundagardi, mobs of BJP supporters went on a rampage near the New Market area, destroying shops and vandalising the Trinamool Congress party office. This is the celebration of a party that spoke of trust and delivered terror,” TMC wrote in the post.

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{{^usCountry}} It further attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah, saying that BJP's national leaders have handed their workers “a licence to let loose on the streets” and “kill whoever they please”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It further attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah, saying that BJP's national leaders have handed their workers “a licence to let loose on the streets” and “kill whoever they please”. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have handed their karyakartas a licence to let loose on the streets, to mow down whatever stands in their path, to attack, brutalise and kill whosoever they please," it said, adding that the Central Forces have been instructed to "stand down and let it happen”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have handed their karyakartas a licence to let loose on the streets, to mow down whatever stands in their path, to attack, brutalise and kill whosoever they please," it said, adding that the Central Forces have been instructed to "stand down and let it happen”. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: Lost in SIR debate: Muslim attrition from Trinamool Congress

The outgoing party also issued a warning, saying that today the action is being taken on shops, tomorrow it could be BJP's political opponents and then “it will be the statues of Bengal's icons”.

“And ultimately it will be the homes of the poor and vulnerable. But wherever BJP's bulldozer rolls in Bengal, it will meet a wall. A wall of resistance, of defiance. We will fight this policy of state-sponsored terror,” it said.

‘Lumpen violence, hoogalism’

TMC leader Mahua Moitra also shared the video and wrote, “Kolkata’s historic New Market. Bengalis revelling in Parivartan.”

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Earlier, in another post on Tuesday, she caimed that “lumpen violence” and “hooliganism” was happening in every corner of Bengal.

“The communal slogans, the hate speech even before oath-taking should prepare Bengalis for the Parivartan ahead,” she said.

This comes after the Bharatiya Janata Party won in West Bengal assembly polls with a historic mandate of 207 seats out of the total 294, while the incumbent Trinamool Congress could only manage 80 seats.

Mamata Banerjee, who lost her seat to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, refused to resign from the chief minister post claiming that she and her party did not lose.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Nikita Sharma ...Read More Nikita Sharma is a Senior Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She is a Delhi-based digital journalist with five years of experience writing and editing news stories across beats including crime, politics, tech, trends and much more, both national and international. At Hindustan Times, she is part of the news team and focuses on breaking news, keeping a track of what is happening where, and chasing ever-developing news stories. She has a penchant for covering crime, geopolitics, and Indian politics with a keen eye for stories often overlooked in the daily news cycle. At Hindustan Times, she has extensively covered several key events including the US Presidential elections, Air India plane crash, Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, US’ tariff war, and others. As a Delhi aficionado, she particularly enjoys roaming and writing about the national capital — its heritage, food, art and culture, and the many problems that come with it — the pollution, waterlogging, traffic, and more. Nikita did her Bachelor in Journalism and Mass Communication from GGSIPU and started working as a digital journalist in 2021. During her first stint, she covered hyperlocal news at a Delhi-based newsroom, writing and editing stories on builder-buyer conflicts, civic issues such as potholes, waterlogging, lack of facilities at hospitals in Delhi, crippling of the city during peak monsoon season. She also wrote features covering Delhi’s art exhibitions, heritage walks, artist profiles, museums, classical Hindustani music concerts and dance shows. She entered mainstream news in 2023 and has previously worked at NDTV. Read Less

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