TMC alleges its female MPs assaulted by BJP's Kiren Rijiju, Ravneet Bittu

Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday alleged BJP leaders Kiren Rijiju and Ravneet Singh Bittu “assaulted” its female MPs in the Lok Sabha, which witnessed noisy scenes as Amit Shah tabled three contentious bills proposing removal of PM and chief ministers jailed for 30 consecutive days. Union minister Kiren Rijiju speaks in the Lok Sabha. (Sansad TV)

Mitali Bag and Satabdi Roy of the TMC levelled allegations of getting “pushed and heckled”.

BJP is yet to comment on the allegations.

"While we were protesting against the bill, Union ministers Ravneet Singh Bittu and Kiren Rijiju attacked me, they pushed me...This is condemnable...," Mital Bag could be seen saying in a video shared by news agency ANI.

Ruckus broke out in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday as Amit Shah introduced the above-mentioned bills, drawing fierce protest from the opposition which termed the proposed legislations “draconian”.

The three bills in question are – The Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, The Jammu & Kashmir Reorganization (Amendment) Bill and The Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill.

The bills propose a new legal framework that will be applicable to ministers and CMs in states and Union territories such as Jammu and Kashmir, and Union ministers and the PM at the Centre, as reported by HT earlier.

Amid the chaos in Lok Sabha, proceedings of which were adjourned till 5 pm, opposition leaders tore and threw at Amit Shah what reports said were copies of the bills.

As Opposition MPs, including AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi and Congress' Manish Tewari and KC Venugopal, spoke against the introduction, terming the proposed law against the Constitution and federalism, Shah rejected criticism that the bills were brought in haste.

The bills were sent to the Joint Committee of Parliament, where Amit Shah said members of both Houses, including those from the Opposition, would get an opportunity to give their suggestions.

Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju slammed the opposition over the continuous ruckus in the House and said the more chaos they create the more will the public reject them

"Creating disruption only harms the opposition, especially the new MPs. The more chaos you create, the more the public will completely reject you. Once again, I urge you all to participate in the discussion," Rijiju said.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Rijiju said, "Since the monsoon session began, these people (Opposition) have been continuously shouting slogans. For the past three days, it has been decided to honour Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, but it is very unfortunate that the hero of our country--who travelled to space and hoisted the Indian flag--was not even given the opportunity to be honoured because of the actions of the opposition. This is truly shameful."

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)