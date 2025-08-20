Opposition tears, throws contentious PM-CM removal bills as Amit Shah speaks | Watch

Opposition MPs tore what reports said were copies of three contentious bills on removal of jailed prime minister and chief ministers introduced by home minister Amit Shah and threw paper bits as he spoke in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Clips from the Lok Sabha proceedings showed paper balls flying while Amit Shah spoke. (Sansad TV)

Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday introduced in the Lok Sabha contentious bills that propose that a sitting minister, chief minister or even the prime minister can lose their position within a month if they are arrested or detained for 30 days straight over an offence that carries a jail term of five years or more.

The move to introduce the bills was opposed by AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, following which Opposition's sloganeering ensued, prompting Lok Sabha speaker to adjourn the proceedings till 3 pm.

What are the contentious bills

The three bills in question are – The Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, The Jammu & Kashmir Reorganization (Amendment) Bill and The Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill .

The bills propose an entirely new legal framework that will be applicable to ministers and CMs in states and Union territories such as Jammu and Kashmir, and Union ministers and the PM at the Centre, as reported by HT earlier.

To be sure, the bills suggest that a dismissed minister, CM or PM can be appointed again after their release from custody.

Opposition leaders are against the bills claiming it is “draconian” and can be misused to “destabilise governments”.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said by bringing such bills, the BJP government is just trying to pull the wool over the eyes of people.

"It as a completely draconian thing. It goes against everything and to couch it as a measure which is taken as anti-corruption is just to pull the wool over the eyes of the people. Because, what it basically allows a government to do is -- You don't even have to be convicted," PTI news agency quoted Priyanka Gandhi as saying in Parliament complex.