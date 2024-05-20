‘TMC attacking monks to appease vote bank’: PM Modi slams Mamata Banerjee on Ramakrishna Mission row

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday slammed West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee once again over her remarks against the Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha.



During his Lok Sabha election rally in West Bengal's Jhargram, Modi accused the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) regime in the state of ‘letting loose a reign of terror on monks just to appease vote bank politics.' Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during his rally in West Bengal's Jhargram on Monday.

“TMC goons dare to attack the ashram of Ramakrishna Mission,” the prime minister said.



Continuing his attack, Modi said,"It is shameful that the TMC has taken up the onus of hurting the religious faith of Hindus in Bengal. The CM is threatening the Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Ashram monks. On Sunday night, the Ramakrishna Mission ashram in Jalpaiguri was attacked. People of Bengal will not tolerate this."



The prime minister slammed Mamata Banerjee's recent remark against Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha monks, asserting that these socio-religious organisations are being threatened to "appease" TMC's vote bank.

"ISKCON, Ramakrishna Mission, and Bharat Sevashram Sangha are known for service and morality, but today the Chief Minister of Bengal is openly threatening them. This is being done to appease the vote bank. As the CM herself is threatening the monks, TMC goons dare to attack Ramkrishna Mission," he said.

What Mamata had said?

At an election rally, Mamata Banerjee alleged that some monks of the Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha were working under the instructions of the BJP.

She had alleged that some monks of Ramakrishna Mission had asked devotees in Asansol to vote in favour of BJP, while a monk of Bharat Sevashram Sangha had forbidden a TMC agent to sit at a polling station in Baharampur in Murshidabad.

Both Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha dismissed the allegations and asserted that they focus only on service to the society.



