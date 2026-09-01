Mamata Banerjee's niece found dead at her residence in West Bengal's Birbhum, say police

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee's niece has been found dead at her residence in West Bengal's Birbhum, police said on Tuesday.

Mamata Banerjee's niece had lost her job following the Supreme Court order cancelling recruitments for government-aided schools over alleged corruption. (HT Photo/ Samir Jana)

The 31-year-old's body was found from a room on the second floor of her house in Rampurhat's Kusumba village on Tuesday afternoon. The deceased is the daughter of Mamata's cousin brother.

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According to her family members, she had been suffering from depression for the past few years and was undergoing treatment for the same, PTI news agency reported. She had lost her job following the Supreme Court order cancelling recruitments for government-aided schools over alleged corruption, the family members added.

Her body was sent for a post-mortem examination, and an investigation into the incident is underway, the officer said. “The circumstances leading to the death will be established after the post-mortem and other procedural inquiries,” PTI cited him as saying.

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