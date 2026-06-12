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TMC crisis LIVE: 20 rebel MPs likely to approach Lok Sabha Speaker; Saayoni Ghosh among key names

By Priyanshu Priya
Jun 12, 2026 11:14:00 am IST

TMC crisis LIVE updates: The rebel faction within the TMC is expected to make a formal move on Friday, with around 20 dissident MPs likely to submit a representation to the Lok Sabha Speaker.

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Congress MP Sonia Gandhi in a conversation with TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee during the INDIA bloc meeting, in New Delhi, Monday, June 8, 2026.(PTI)

TMC crisis LIVE updates: The crisis within the Trinamool Congress appears to be deepening, with fresh signs of rebellion emerging across the party's ranks. What began as discontent over the party's functioning has now escalated into a multi-front challenge involving senior leaders, MPs and MLAs. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Fri, 12 Jun 2026 11:09:23 am

    TMC crisis LIVE updates: Rebel MP Arup Chakraborty says dissidents want to ‘rebuild TMC’

    TMC crisis LIVE updates: As the crisis within the TMC deepens, rebel MP Arup Chakraborty claimed that around 20 MPs are backing the dissident faction and are seeking to reshape the party's future course.

    Chakraborty, who is among the MPs demanding separate seating arrangements in Parliament, said, “We have the support of 20 MPs.”

    He also indicated that the group wants to "rebuild TMC in a new form" and advocated cooperation between the state and the Centre through what he described as a “joint-engine government,” reported news agency ANI.

  • Fri, 12 Jun 2026 10:53:02 am

    TMC crisis LIVE updates: Kirti Azad says Kalyan Banerjee is 'emotional', rules out betrayal

    TMC crisis LIVE updates: TMC MP Kirti Azad sought to downplay Kalyan Banerjee's ultimatum to Mamata Banerjee amid the party's internal turmoil, describing the veteran leader as "emotional".

    Azad said "Everything is okay, there's no problem. Kalyan Banerjee is emotional, he has been with Didi (Mamata Banerjee) through bad times; he can never betray or stab in the back," reported news agency PTI.

  • Fri, 12 Jun 2026 10:42:42 am

    TMC crisis LIVE updates: Kirti Azad says ‘Operation Lotus has failed’ on him

    TMC MP Kirti Azad intensified his attack on the BJP, alleging that "Operation Lotus" was being used to engineer defections within the party.

    In a post on X, Azad referred to recent political developments involving rebel leaders and claimed the BJP was actively trying to destabilise the TMC. "So far, Operation Lotus has failed," he wrote.

    Azad also alleged that pressure was being exerted on him personally, claiming his security cover and home guards had been withdrawn. "They are pressuring me by taking away my security and home guards. I won't succumb to these nasty tactics. I have received numerous calls from BJP MPs and organisational people," he wrote on X.

  • Fri, 12 Jun 2026 10:39:49 am

    TMC crisis LIVE updates: 'Operation Lotus' behind TMC rebellion, claims MP Kirti Azad

    TMC crisis LIVE updates: Amid the ongoing turmoil within the TMC, party MP Kirti Azad alleged that the BJP was using "Operation Lotus" tactics to pressure MPs into breaking ranks.

    Claiming that lawmakers and their families were intimidated, While speaking to ANI, Azad said, “The way those MPs who didn't sign were pressured... BJP people were sitting in their houses, police were guarding them from outside.”

    "Houses of many were demolished, vandalised. Families were intimidated and threatened. Many got scared. See the list--first eight agreed, including Bapi Halder, a first-time MP whose house was completely demolished. He was trembling, but he signed. Two more MPs followed. Now, the BJP needs them too. Usually, they abuse them, but now they need two-thirds," he claimed.

    He also referred to MPs Mitali Bag and Mala Roy, alleging that Bag's house was "completely broken down" and claiming that Roy signed separately after meeting BJP leader Bhupender Yadav. The BJP has not responded to the allegations.

  • Fri, 12 Jun 2026 10:35:16 am

    TMC crisis LIVE updates: Likely names of rebel MPs set to approach Lok Sabha Speaker today

    TMC crisis LIVE updates: According to sources, the likely signatories expected to formally approach the Lok Sabha Speaker seeking separate seating arrangements today include Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Satabdi Roy, Bapi Haldar, Sharmila Sarkar, Prasun Bandyopadhyay, Jagadish Barma Basunia, Asit Kumar Mal, Arup Chakraborty, Rachna Banerjee, Saayoni Ghosh, Khalilur Rahaman, Abu Taher Khan, Yusuf Pathan, Mitali Bag, Mala Roy, Kalipada Soren, Deepak Adhikari, June Malia and Partha Bhowmick.

  • Fri, 12 Jun 2026 10:18:26 am

    TMC crisis LIVE updates: 20 rebel TMC MPs to submit letter to Lok Sabha Speaker today

    TMC crisis LIVE updates: The rebel camp within the Trinamool Congress is expected to take its next formal step on Friday, with a group of around 20 dissident MPs expected to submit a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker, HT has learnt.

  • Fri, 12 Jun 2026 10:11:56 am

    TMC crisis LIVE updates: 'Not an astrologer,' says Kakoli Ghosh as questions persist over rebels' next move

    TMC crisis LIVE updates: Amid speculation over the future course of rebel TMC MPs, party MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar declined to say whether the dissident group would support the NDA or remain in the Opposition.

    "I am not an astrologer, so I cannot predict the future right now. But people here are unhappy with the way the government has been functioning. The public is upset, and even our MPs are dissatisfied. How far this discontent will go, it is difficult to say at this point," news agency PTI quotes Ghosh as saying.

  • Fri, 12 Jun 2026 09:50:40 am

    TMC crisis LIVE updates: Abhishek questioned by CID for nearly 5.5 hours

    TMC crisis LIVE updates: TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was questioned by the CID for nearly 5.5 hours at Bhabani Bhawan, the agency's headquarters in Kolkata's Alipore area, in connection with the signature forgery case, reported news agency ANI.

    Following the late-night interrogation, Abhishek was seen arriving at TMC chief Mamata Banerjee's residence.

    The case relates to alleged irregularities in a resolution submitted to the West Bengal Assembly on appointments to key Opposition posts, including Leader of Opposition, deputy leaders and chief whip.

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