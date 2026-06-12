TMC crisis LIVE: 20 rebel MPs likely to approach Lok Sabha Speaker; Saayoni Ghosh among key names
TMC crisis LIVE updates: The rebel faction within the TMC is expected to make a formal move on Friday, with around 20 dissident MPs likely to submit a representation to the Lok Sabha Speaker.
TMC crisis LIVE updates: The crisis within the Trinamool Congress appears to be deepening, with fresh signs of rebellion emerging across the party's ranks. What began as discontent over the party's functioning has now escalated into a multi-front challenge involving senior leaders, MPs and MLAs. ...Read More
The latest flashpoint came on Thursday when veteran party leader and senior advocate Kalyan Banerjee publicly attacked national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, accusing him of arrogance and disrespect towards senior leaders. His remarks came even as Abhishek appeared before investigators in Kolkata in connection with the signature fraud case.
The developments add to a series of setbacks for the Mamata Banerjee-led party, including the recognition of a rebel bloc in the West Bengal Assembly, the emergence of a parallel group among TMC MPs, resignations by senior parliamentarians and renewed speculation about a possible rapprochement with Congress.
Kalyan Banerjee issues ultimatum to Mamata: The sharpest attack yet on Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee came from Kalyan Banerjee, who said he would no longer represent the TMC leader in court and accused him of contributing to the party's current troubles.
“Henceforth, I won’t be appearing in any legal matter of Abhishek Banerjee. I don’t like his arrogance. I am a senior advocate and senior to him in politics. He should understand that the party is facing this distress because of him. He can’t go on disrespecting people,” Kalyan Banerjee told HT.
The Serampore MP also directly challenged party chief Mamata Banerjee to choose between him and her nephew, signalling that his future in the party could depend on her decision.
“Mamata Banerjee has to choose between me or him. This is an ultimatum. I leave it to her wisdom. If she says the party cannot run without Abhishek, I will have to look for other ways,” Kalyan Banerjee told reporters in Kolkata.
The outburst was triggered by his removal from a signature forgery case through what he described as a late-night text message.
Rebel MLAs recognised as principal Opposition bloc: The first major indication of the party's internal split surfaced in the West Bengal Assembly last week when Speaker Rathindra Nath Bose recognised a group of 58 rebel TMC MLAs as the principal Opposition bloc.
The faction is being led by Ritabrata Banerjee, marking an unprecedented development for a party that has dominated West Bengal politics for over a decade.
A parallel rebellion takes shape among MPs: The unrest has also spread to Parliament, where a separate group of TMC MPs has emerged.
Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, who resigned from all party posts last week, claimed that nearly 20 MPs are backing the dissident camp. She also indicated that the group would be willing to support the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.
More prominent leaders join dissident camp: The rebel camp has continued to attract high-profile leaders. On Wednesday, MPs Saayoni Ghosh and Mala Roy joined the dissident lawmakers.
Other MPs said to be aligned with the group include Abu Taher, Asit Mal, Arup Chakraborty, Kalipada Soren, Jagadish Basunia, Prasun Banerjee, Sharmila Sarkar, Satabdi Roy, Yusuf Pathan, June Malia, Khalilur Rahaman, Bapi Halder, Rachana Banerjee, Mitali Bag, Dev Adhikari and Partha Bhowmick.
Resignations add to pressure on leadership: The party's troubles have been compounded by a string of resignations. Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan accepted the resignation of Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev with effect from June 10.
Her exit followed the resignation of senior TMC leader Sukhendu Sekhar Ray from both the Rajya Sabha and the party's primary membership.
Congress merger buzz gains traction: The widening rift has also triggered speculation about a possible merger or closer alignment between TMC and the Indian National Congress, particularly after Mamata Banerjee met Sonia Gandhi in Delhi earlier this week.
The discussion gained further momentum after Abhishek Banerjee met Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday to explore ways of strengthening ties between the two parties.
However, Congress leaders have rejected reports of any merger, and people familiar with the matter have said no such proposal is currently under consideration.
TMC counters rebels: Amid the escalating crisis, the Mamata Banerjee camp has sought to push back against the dissidents. On Tuesday, party leaders accused the rebel MPs of lacking “political morality and ethics” and described them as opportunists attempting to engineer a split.
At the same time, uncertainty remains over the actual strength of the rebel faction. There is still no clear picture of which MPs have formally joined the dissident group, while Lok Sabha officials are yet to clarify the status of the letter that the rebels claim to have submitted.
Follow all the updates here:
- Fri, 12 Jun 2026 11:09:23 am
TMC crisis LIVE updates: Rebel MP Arup Chakraborty says dissidents want to ‘rebuild TMC’
TMC crisis LIVE updates: As the crisis within the TMC deepens, rebel MP Arup Chakraborty claimed that around 20 MPs are backing the dissident faction and are seeking to reshape the party's future course.
Chakraborty, who is among the MPs demanding separate seating arrangements in Parliament, said, “We have the support of 20 MPs.”
He also indicated that the group wants to "rebuild TMC in a new form" and advocated cooperation between the state and the Centre through what he described as a “joint-engine government,” reported news agency ANI.
- Fri, 12 Jun 2026 10:53:02 am
TMC crisis LIVE updates: Kirti Azad says Kalyan Banerjee is 'emotional', rules out betrayal
TMC crisis LIVE updates: TMC MP Kirti Azad sought to downplay Kalyan Banerjee's ultimatum to Mamata Banerjee amid the party's internal turmoil, describing the veteran leader as "emotional".
Azad said "Everything is okay, there's no problem. Kalyan Banerjee is emotional, he has been with Didi (Mamata Banerjee) through bad times; he can never betray or stab in the back," reported news agency PTI.
- Fri, 12 Jun 2026 10:42:42 am
TMC crisis LIVE updates: Kirti Azad says ‘Operation Lotus has failed’ on him
TMC MP Kirti Azad intensified his attack on the BJP, alleging that "Operation Lotus" was being used to engineer defections within the party.
In a post on X, Azad referred to recent political developments involving rebel leaders and claimed the BJP was actively trying to destabilise the TMC. "So far, Operation Lotus has failed," he wrote.
Azad also alleged that pressure was being exerted on him personally, claiming his security cover and home guards had been withdrawn. "They are pressuring me by taking away my security and home guards. I won't succumb to these nasty tactics. I have received numerous calls from BJP MPs and organisational people," he wrote on X.
- Fri, 12 Jun 2026 10:39:49 am
TMC crisis LIVE updates: 'Operation Lotus' behind TMC rebellion, claims MP Kirti Azad
TMC crisis LIVE updates: Amid the ongoing turmoil within the TMC, party MP Kirti Azad alleged that the BJP was using "Operation Lotus" tactics to pressure MPs into breaking ranks.
Claiming that lawmakers and their families were intimidated, While speaking to ANI, Azad said, “The way those MPs who didn't sign were pressured... BJP people were sitting in their houses, police were guarding them from outside.”
"Houses of many were demolished, vandalised. Families were intimidated and threatened. Many got scared. See the list--first eight agreed, including Bapi Halder, a first-time MP whose house was completely demolished. He was trembling, but he signed. Two more MPs followed. Now, the BJP needs them too. Usually, they abuse them, but now they need two-thirds," he claimed.
He also referred to MPs Mitali Bag and Mala Roy, alleging that Bag's house was "completely broken down" and claiming that Roy signed separately after meeting BJP leader Bhupender Yadav. The BJP has not responded to the allegations.
- Fri, 12 Jun 2026 10:35:16 am
TMC crisis LIVE updates: Likely names of rebel MPs set to approach Lok Sabha Speaker today
TMC crisis LIVE updates: According to sources, the likely signatories expected to formally approach the Lok Sabha Speaker seeking separate seating arrangements today include Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Satabdi Roy, Bapi Haldar, Sharmila Sarkar, Prasun Bandyopadhyay, Jagadish Barma Basunia, Asit Kumar Mal, Arup Chakraborty, Rachna Banerjee, Saayoni Ghosh, Khalilur Rahaman, Abu Taher Khan, Yusuf Pathan, Mitali Bag, Mala Roy, Kalipada Soren, Deepak Adhikari, June Malia and Partha Bhowmick.
- Fri, 12 Jun 2026 10:18:26 am
TMC crisis LIVE updates: 20 rebel TMC MPs to submit letter to Lok Sabha Speaker today
TMC crisis LIVE updates: The rebel camp within the Trinamool Congress is expected to take its next formal step on Friday, with a group of around 20 dissident MPs expected to submit a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker, HT has learnt.
- Fri, 12 Jun 2026 10:11:56 am
TMC crisis LIVE updates: 'Not an astrologer,' says Kakoli Ghosh as questions persist over rebels' next move
TMC crisis LIVE updates: Amid speculation over the future course of rebel TMC MPs, party MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar declined to say whether the dissident group would support the NDA or remain in the Opposition.
"I am not an astrologer, so I cannot predict the future right now. But people here are unhappy with the way the government has been functioning. The public is upset, and even our MPs are dissatisfied. How far this discontent will go, it is difficult to say at this point," news agency PTI quotes Ghosh as saying.
- Fri, 12 Jun 2026 09:50:40 am
TMC crisis LIVE updates: Abhishek questioned by CID for nearly 5.5 hours
TMC crisis LIVE updates: TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was questioned by the CID for nearly 5.5 hours at Bhabani Bhawan, the agency's headquarters in Kolkata's Alipore area, in connection with the signature forgery case, reported news agency ANI.
Following the late-night interrogation, Abhishek was seen arriving at TMC chief Mamata Banerjee's residence.
The case relates to alleged irregularities in a resolution submitted to the West Bengal Assembly on appointments to key Opposition posts, including Leader of Opposition, deputy leaders and chief whip.