TMC criticises Modi, seeks Shah’s resignation over Delhi car explosion

West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded Union home minister Amit Shah’s resignation over the car explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort on Monday. The TMC said every explosion, security lapse, and innocent lives lost expose the collapse of national security under the BJP. (ANI)

In a post on X, the TMC referred to previous terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama and Pahalgam, and the bomb blast in the heart of the national capital, and said Shah walks away “unscathed, without an ounce of accountability each time, the nation bleeds”.

“Any home minister with even a shred of conscience would have stepped down by now. But remorse and responsibility are foreign to this regime,” the TMC said. It targeted Modi, who left for Bhutan on Tuesday, saying he is busy posing for cameras on foreign soil while citizens perish at home.

The TMC said every explosion, security lapse, and innocent lives lost expose the “utter collapse” of national security under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s watch.

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee questioned the security lapses. “It is extremely distressing that such an incident has taken place in the heart of our national capital. The Delhi Police, which is directly under the Union home ministry, bears the primary responsibility for maintaining law and order. How, then, are such grave lapses in security being allowed to occur?” he asked on X.

He referred to the recovery of explosives in Haryana’s Faridabad and said these incidents raise alarming questions about internal security and the evident decline in vigilance. “An impartial, time-bound investigation must be conducted by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), under court supervision, if necessary, to uncover the truth and ensure that those responsible are held fully accountable.”

TMC Lok Sabha member Mahua Moitra wrote that India needs a capable home minister, not a full-time “hate campaign minister”. “Isn’t it @AmitShah ‘s duty to protect both our borders as well as our cities? Why is he failing so spectacularly on all counts?”

On Monday, TMC leader and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee targeted Shah over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll, without naming the Union home minister. “You said there were [infiltrators ahead of SIR] in Bihar, where your government is in power. As home minister, you should resign as internal security and the Border Security Force are your responsibility,” Banerjee said on Monday.

BJP’s West Bengal chief Samik Bhattacharya hit back. “It is no secret that infiltrators and terror elements from Bangladesh have found a safe haven in West Bengal during Mamata Banerjee’s regime.”