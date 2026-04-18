'TMC, DMK missed opportunity': PM Modi attacks state governments ahead of polls

Ahead of polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday criticised the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), saying they had missed an opportunity to deliver development in his address to the nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the nation.(@NarendraModi)

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PM Modi was addressing the nation a day after the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026 failed to clear Lok Sabha amid a united front from the Opposition.

Also read | 'Congress, Oppn parties committed foeticide': PM Modi after women's quota bill setback

The Prime Minister also lashed out at the Opposition over what he claimed was the “bhrun hatya” or foeticide of Centre's "honest attempts" at providing equality to women.

“This was an attempt to give more voice to every state in the Parliament. Whether states are small or big, whether they have more population or less, this was an attempt to ensure equal distribution of power. But the Congress and its allies committed foeticide of this honest attempt in front of the whole country. They have committed foeticide,” PM Modi said in the video address.

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{{^usCountry}} Hitting out at the Opposition, PM Modi said parties like the Congress, TMC, SP, and DMK are culprit of this foeticide. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hitting out at the Opposition, PM Modi said parties like the Congress, TMC, SP, and DMK are culprit of this foeticide. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “They are the culprits of the Constitution and the Nari Shakti. Congress hates the subject of women reservation,” he said, adding that the women of our country will give befitting reply to Congress and its allies. Women's quota bill {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “They are the culprits of the Constitution and the Nari Shakti. Congress hates the subject of women reservation,” he said, adding that the women of our country will give befitting reply to Congress and its allies. Women's quota bill {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Under the Bill, Lok Sabha seats were to be increased up to 816 from the current 543 to "operationalise" the women's reservation law before the 2029 parliamentary polls, following a delimitation exercise based on the 2011 Census. Seats were also to be increased in state and UT assemblies to accommodate 33 per cent reservation for women. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under the Bill, Lok Sabha seats were to be increased up to 816 from the current 543 to "operationalise" the women's reservation law before the 2029 parliamentary polls, following a delimitation exercise based on the 2011 Census. Seats were also to be increased in state and UT assemblies to accommodate 33 per cent reservation for women. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A two-thirds majority was required to pass the crucial bill, but the ruling BJP-led alliance could not muster the numbers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A two-thirds majority was required to pass the crucial bill, but the ruling BJP-led alliance could not muster the numbers. {{/usCountry}}

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During the voting on the bill in the Lok Sabha on Friday night, 298 members voted in its support, while 230 MPs voted against it.

Out of 528 members who voted, the bill required 352 votes for a two-thirds majority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shivya Kanojia ...Read More Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after. Read Less

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