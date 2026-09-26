TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh’s car allegedly attacked by BJP workers with 'eggs and bricks' on his way to Mamata’s rally

Trinamool Congress MLA Kunal Ghosh’s car was attacked at Uttarpara in Hooghly district on Saturday while he was on his way to attend a rally of former chief minister Mamata Banerjee at Serampore in the same district.

TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh’s car attacked in Uttarpara ahead of Mamata’s Hooghly rally

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“BJP goons attacked my car while I was on my way to attend Banerjee’s rally. A mob, armed with lathis, rods, and carrying black posters, was shouting slogans. A second mob blocked the road. They hurled eggs and bricks and broke both the windshields. Glass shards fell all over me. I couldn’t go ahead any further,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} In video clips which surfaced on social media, a few persons could be seen surrounding Ghosh’s vehicle and shouting slogan. Some hit the car, eggs were hurled, and the rear windshield was damaged. Ghosh had to return to Kolkata. None of them were carrying BJP flags. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In video clips which surfaced on social media, a few persons could be seen surrounding Ghosh’s vehicle and shouting slogan. Some hit the car, eggs were hurled, and the rear windshield was damaged. Ghosh had to return to Kolkata. None of them were carrying BJP flags. {{/usCountry}}

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“Not a single policeman was there. They want us to believe that there was no intelligence input. I will return to Kolkata and go straight to Bhabani Bhavan (state police headquarters) so that the police top brass can see what has happened. I am lucky that the driver wasn’t injured, else we would have got stranded there,” Ghosh is also the party spokesperson, told the media.

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The Calcutta High Court permitted Banerjee to hold a public meeting at Serampore with a strict crowd cap of 1,000 people. Banerjee is expected to give a roadmap on the party’s protest movement against the Election Commission of India and the Bharatiya Janata Party in the coming days.

“We have received some inputs from unconfirmed sources that supporters of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee have said that they will not allow Ghosh to enter the area, and that’s why they attacked his car. Ghosh can’t say this in public as it would be a huge embarrassment for the party. That’s why he is dragging the BJP. Damaging the car of an MLA is condemnable, and if the MP is behind this, then it is very dangerous for democracy. The state should take action,” Debjit Sarkar, BJP spokesperson, told the media

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