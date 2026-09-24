TMC asks LS Secretariat not to nominate rebel MPs to parliamentary panels

TMC Request to Lok Sabha Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader in the Lower House Abhishek Banerjee has asked the Lok Sabha Secretariat, urging it not to include the rebel MPs of the party who have joined the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI). Every year, during this time, all committees are reshuffled by the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha chairman. (HT photo)

The request, however, is unlikely to be adhered to, as an MP is entitled to become a member of a standing committee and a consultative committee, according to the House rules.

Every year, during this time, all committees are reshuffled by the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha chairman. While most of the members retain their positions, some lawmakers are shifted to other panels depending on vacancies, retirement or after a lawmaker is elevated as a minister.

“According to a standard practice, the Lok Sabha secretariat had written to Banerjee to nominate members for the 24 standing committees. Banerjee had asked the secretariat not to include the 20 rebels as disqualification proceedings are going on against them”, a senior TMC official said.

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In June, at least 20 Lok Sabha lawmakers of Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress proposed to join NCPI strengthening the Bharatiya Janata Party-led (BJP) National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Former Lok Sabha floor leader of TMC Sudip Bandopadhyay, former party chief whip and a key face of the rebels Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, deputy leader Shatabdi Ray, popular filmstars Deepak Adhikari, Shayoni Ghosh, June Maliah are among the 20 rebels.

Arup Chakraborty, Partha Bhowmik, former Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan, Sharmila Sarkar, Mala Ray, former Indian football captain Prasun Chakraborty, Asit Mal, Khalilur Rehman, Abu Taher Khan, Jagadish Basunia, Kalipada Saren, Mitali Bag and Rachana Baneree had quit TMC.

The faction, however, has not received any official recognition.

In the Lok Sabha records, the TMC still has 28 MPs and Abhishek is the floor leader in the Lok Sabha. The TMC, which has lost its poll symbol, had tried to leverage this position to bloc the rebels from joining any panel.

According to Lok Sabha officials, it is an ambitious effort as all MPs are entitled to membership in standing committees and consultative committees.

“The Speaker and the Chairman allots membership of standing committees based on recommendations from the parties. If a party fails to nominate its elected members, the Speaker will take his own decision,” said a functionary.