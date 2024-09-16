TMC MP claims Vande Bharat cost up by 50%, railways ministry hits back

Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale on Monday claimed that the Narendra Modi government increased the Vande Bharat Sleeper train contract by 50 per cent, prompting response from the Ministry of Railways.



In an X post, Gokhale posted,"Modi Govt has revised the ₹58,000 crores contract for making Vande Bharat sleeper trains. A train that cost ₹290 crores earlier will now cost ₹436 crores. This is a train with ONLY AC coaches that poor cannot afford.Who is benefiting from this 50% cost increase in Vande Bharat contract?"



The Ministry of Railways refuted Gokhale's claims, asking him not to spread misinformation.



“Please stop spreading misinformation and fake news. Cost per coach multiplied by number of coaches equals the cost of train. In sleeper project, cost per coach is lower than all benchmarks because of the transparency in process,” the ministry posted on X. TMC MP Saket Gokhale claimed that the Centre revised the ₹ 58,000 crores contract for making Vande Bharat sleeper trains(via HT)

“We have increased the number of coaches from 16 to 24 to make longer trains, keeping the total number of coaches in contract constant. This is because there is high demand for train travel. Earlier: 200 trains X 16 coaches = 3200. Revised: 133 trains X 24 coaches = 3192. The total contract value has actually reduced because there are economies when train length is increased. We are making record number non AC coaches (12000) looking at the high demand for railway travel,” the railways ministry added.

Vande Bharat sleeper trains

The Vande Bharat Sleeper train is an expansion of the Vande Bharat lineup. As per a South Central Railway statement,"The Vande Bharat Sleeper Train offers a fusion of advanced technology and comfort, setting a new standard for rail travel. The train will run at a maximum speed of 160 kilometres per hour, ensuring a swift and graceful journey."

The Vande Bharat Sleeper train has features including These features include austenitic stainless steel train sets, crash worthy features in train sets for passenger safety, best-in-class interiors with GFRP panels, aerodynamic exterior looks, modular pantry, fire safety, special berths and toilets for differently abled, automatic exterior passenger doors among others.