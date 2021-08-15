TMC MP Dola Sen alleges attack on convoy on way to hoist Tricolour in Tripura

Trinamool Congress MP Dola Sena said on Sunday her convoy was attacked in South Tripura when she was on her way to hoist the National Flag on the occasion of Independence Day. Stating that she got no help from law enforcers, Sen said police stood as silent spectators during the incident.

Sen’s party colleague in Parliament, Aparupa Poddar, was also reportedly targeted, leaving the latter’s aide injured.

"Some TMC leaders and I were attacked in Sabroom and Belonia in southern Tripura where we had gone to hoist the Tricolour on the occasion of Independence Day. Police were a silent spectator," the MP was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

A day, Poddar, an MP from Arambagh in Bengal, had written on Twitter that Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb’s days in the chair were numbered. She had held a press conference in capital Agartala earlier in the day.

Also read | TMC says posters torn in Tripura ahead of Abhishek Banerjee's visit, attacks BJP

Clashes between leaders and workers of the TMC and the ruling BJP have been reported on several occasions from the hill state over the past few weeks. The Mamata Banerjee-led party has set its eyes on the northeastern state where the Assembly election is due in 2023, even as the BJP has dismissed it as a non-factor in Tripura politics.

Several Trinamool leaders, including its national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, have visited the state in recent days and claimed to have come under attack from BJP supporters.

On Thursday, two TMC workers were arrested for their alleged involvement in a clash between the party and the BJP in Dhalai district. Fourteen other TMC leaders and workers were arrested and later released on bail earlier in connection with the clash that took place at Ambassa on August 7.