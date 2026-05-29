...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh's ‘abuse’ complaint against party colleague Kalyan Banerjee to be referred to House panel

TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar's complaint against fellow party MP Kalyan Banerjee is to be send to a House committee

Updated on: May 29, 2026 08:31 pm IST
By Saubhadra Chatterji
Advertisement

Amid infighting in the Trinamool Congress after a massive loss to the BJP in West Bengal, party MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar's complaint against fellow TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, accusing him of misogynistic comments, is set to be referred to a Parliamentary committee, HT has learnt. The matter is currently under consideration by the Lok Sabha Secretary General.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar(Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab)

Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, in her letter to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, alleged that Banerjee “repeatedly verbally abused” her inside the House chambers. “This misogyny has been against many women members and needs to be punished,” she wrote earlier, when she sought to file the complaint which she eventually did.

Two days before that, she stepped down as chief of the TMC’s women’s wing, saying in her resignation letter that the party had been unable to protect her from the abuse of a fellow MP, an apparent reference to Banerjee.

This came after TMC chief Mamata Banerjee decided to replaced her as the party's chief whip in the Lok Sabha, choosing Kalyan Banerjee to take up that post.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Saubhadra Chatterji

Saubhadra Chatterji is Deputy Political Editor at the Hindustan Times. He writes on both politics and policies.

kakoli ghosh dastidar tmc
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh's ‘abuse’ complaint against party colleague Kalyan Banerjee to be referred to House panel
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.