TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh's ‘abuse’ complaint against party colleague Kalyan Banerjee to be referred to House panel

Amid infighting in the Trinamool Congress after a massive loss to the BJP in West Bengal, party MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar's complaint against fellow TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, accusing him of misogynistic comments, is set to be referred to a Parliamentary committee, HT has learnt. The matter is currently under consideration by the Lok Sabha Secretary General. Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar (Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab)

Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, in her letter to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, alleged that Banerjee “repeatedly verbally abused” her inside the House chambers. “This misogyny has been against many women members and needs to be punished,” she wrote earlier, when she sought to file the complaint which she eventually did.

Two days before that, she stepped down as chief of the TMC’s women’s wing, saying in her resignation letter that the party had been unable to protect her from the abuse of a fellow MP, an apparent reference to Banerjee.

This came after TMC chief Mamata Banerjee decided to replaced her as the party's chief whip in the Lok Sabha, choosing Kalyan Banerjee to take up that post.

By stepping down from party posts after that, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar moved further away from the party. Her formal complaint against Kalyan Banerjee creates a fresh tussle within the beleaguered TMC.

Accusations of misogyny and verbal abuse between party colleagues are rare in the Lok Sabha’s history.

On Wednesday, Banerjee had hit back at Dastidar, reminding the media how she was accused of taking ₹5 lakh in the Narada sting operation. He even accused her of supporting illegal syndicates of raw material suppliers in Kolkata.

Banerjee said in Delhi, “After something happens on the floor, the Speaker must be informed immediately, that is the rule. Any incident must be reported to the Speaker without delay. As for the allegations being made, the question is who said what and when. The problem lies in their intentions. It seems they are acting with a motive, which raises my doubts.”