BJP vs TMC in Bengal over Kolkata airport restricting entry into 136-year-old mosque

The Kolkata airport authority’s decision to bar outsiders from entering the 136-year-old Gouripur Jama Masjid near the construction site of the expanded secondary runway turned into a war of words between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition with West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari backing the decision while Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy opposed it.

A row kicked off as Kolkata airport authority blocked off outsiders' entry to Gouripur Jama Masjid, citing national concerns (Representational/ANI)

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Until Friday, 20-30 people were allowed to enter the mosque, also known as Bankra mosque, with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel screening and escorting them through Gate No. 8 on Jessore Road in a bus.

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This has been the standard procedure since decades. On Friday, authorities stated that the suspension of entry was only for three days. However, no outsider was allowed entry on Monday.

The TMC MP said, “I oppose this sudden decision to stop people from visiting the mosque. Talks on how to relocate it were held earlier as well. I think it should be done after talking to the Muslim community.”

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Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind’s Bengal unit chief Siddiqullah Chowdhury, who is a former state minister accused the state government of harassing people.

“This is unfair. All people are aware that an airport is a high security zone. There was never an incident of security breach and yet Gate No 8 has been closed. We will request the airport authorities to reopen the gate and seek a clarification from the Centre on the security issues being raised,” he said.

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Chowdhury first expressed his views on this issue on Sunday and CM Suvendu Adhikari reacted to it within hours on the sidelines of a BJP organisational meeting in East Midnapore district. “The Kolkata airport’s security is our top priority because of the state’s proximity to China and Bangladesh. Civilians cannot be allowed to enter the airport which the defence also uses,” Adhikari said on Sunday, indirectly referring to the movement of military aircraft through the airport on certain occasions.