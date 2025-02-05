TMC's Shatrughan Sinha calls UCC ‘unacceptable’, says ‘oppose discrimination based on food choice’

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Shatrughan Sinha on Wednesday reaffirmed his party's stance against the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), calling it "unacceptable." TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha said that India does not need "divisive and hate-driven ideas"(PTI)

The actor-turned-politician stressed that there should be no discrimination based on people's food choices.

"My party All India Trinamool Congress has always maintained that the BJP's plan for a UCC is unacceptable to us as that party's politics and ideology solely rely on discrimination and polarisation," Asansol MP said in a statement.

The statement further emphasised that TMC is open to hearing the views of the government adding that the will not extend support to any legislature that discriminates against people based on their food choices, religious practices, or personal relationships.

Also Read | Hits and misses in Uttarakhand UCC

"We are open to listening to the views of the government but we staunchly oppose any legislation that discriminates against people based on what they choose to eat, how they practise their faith and who they choose to love," the statement read.

The MP also called for unity and healing in the country, adding that India does not need "divisive and hate-driven ideas" like those promoted by the BJP.

"Our country needs a healing touch and what we definitely do not need are the divisive and hate-driven ideas of the BJP. I forever stand committed to fight for the rights of every Indian as guaranteed under our Constitution," he said.

Sinha's clarification came a day after some media reports said that the TMC MP had advocated for a ban on non-vegetarian food and supported the UCC proposed by the Uttarakhand government, have emerged.

Uttarakhand recently implemented UCC

Last month, Uttarakhand became the first Indian state to roll out a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) across the state with chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami launching a portal for registration of marriage, divorce, live-in relationships and wills, and releasing rules for the implementation of the controversial legislation.

Also Read | Uttarakhand registers first live-in relationship under Uniform Civil Code

Meanwhile, Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel also announced the formation of a five-member panel to assess the necessity of a Uniform Civil Code in the state.

(With PTI inputs)