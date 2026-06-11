TMC MP Prakash Baraik resigns in fresh blow to party, meets CP Radhakrishnan

A third Rajya Sabha member of the crisis-hit Trinamool Congress (TMC) quit on Thursday, a day after Sushmita Dev resigned from the Upper House, amid the party's attempts to salvage the situation.

Prakash Baraik also met Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan on Thursday.(X/@ChikPrakash)

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The TMC has been firefighting since it lost power in West Bengal last month after a 15-year rule. It expelled two of its 78 legislators in the state before 57 of them rebelled and backed Ritabrata Banerjee as leader of the opposition in the assembly. At least 16 TMC Lok Sabha members rebelled and met West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari.

On Thursday, Prakash Chik Baraik became the third of TMC's 13 Rajya Sabha members to resign. Baraik submitted his resignation to Rajya Sabha chairman CP Radhakrishnan. On Monday, TMC's Sukhendu Sekhar Ray quit the Rajya Sabha.

TMC Rajya Sabha floor leader Derek O'Brien said they tried to reach out to every lawmaker, including Baraik, fearing resignations. People aware of the matter said Baraik cited a family member's illness for his unavailability to the TMC leadership.

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{{^usCountry}} There is little clarity on the names of TMC lawmakers who signed a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for a separate sitting area for their bloc. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There is little clarity on the names of TMC lawmakers who signed a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for a separate sitting area for their bloc. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday to explore possibilities to deepen ties in the second such meeting in two days. The TMC rejected speculation that the two parties were discussing a merger. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday to explore possibilities to deepen ties in the second such meeting in two days. The TMC rejected speculation that the two parties were discussing a merger. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On Tuesday, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee met Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. The TMC leadership is expected to meet Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Tuesday, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee met Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. The TMC leadership is expected to meet Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The TMC has not ruled out the possibility of an alliance with the Congress in West Bengal, something it has avoided since 2012. The TMC swept to power in 2011 in alliance with the Congress. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The TMC has not ruled out the possibility of an alliance with the Congress in West Bengal, something it has avoided since 2012. The TMC swept to power in 2011 in alliance with the Congress. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Saubhadra Chatterji Saubhadra Chatterji is Deputy Political Editor at the Hindustan Times. He writes on both politics and policies.

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