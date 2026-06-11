...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

TMC MP Prakash Baraik resigns in fresh blow to party, meets CP Radhakrishnan

Prakash Chik Baraik became the third of TMC's 13 Rajya Sabha members to resign. Baraik submitted his resignation to Rajya Sabha chairman CP Radhakrishnan.

Updated on: Jun 11, 2026 12:12 pm IST
By Saubhadra Chatterji
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

A third Rajya Sabha member of the crisis-hit Trinamool Congress (TMC) quit on Thursday, a day after Sushmita Dev resigned from the Upper House, amid the party's attempts to salvage the situation.

Prakash Baraik also met Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan on Thursday.(X/@ChikPrakash)

The TMC has been firefighting since it lost power in West Bengal last month after a 15-year rule. It expelled two of its 78 legislators in the state before 57 of them rebelled and backed Ritabrata Banerjee as leader of the opposition in the assembly. At least 16 TMC Lok Sabha members rebelled and met West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari.

On Thursday, Prakash Chik Baraik became the third of TMC's 13 Rajya Sabha members to resign. Baraik submitted his resignation to Rajya Sabha chairman CP Radhakrishnan. On Monday, TMC's Sukhendu Sekhar Ray quit the Rajya Sabha.

TMC Rajya Sabha floor leader Derek O'Brien said they tried to reach out to every lawmaker, including Baraik, fearing resignations. People aware of the matter said Baraik cited a family member's illness for his unavailability to the TMC leadership.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Saubhadra Chatterji

Saubhadra Chatterji is Deputy Political Editor at the Hindustan Times. He writes on both politics and policies.

tmc west bengal rajya sabha
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
Home / India News / TMC MP Prakash Baraik resigns in fresh blow to party, meets CP Radhakrishnan
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.