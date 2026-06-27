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TMC, rebel faction seek police permission for July 21 Shahid Dibas event

The TMC has been organising a mammoth rally every year in Esplanade, the heart of the city, to pay homage to the 13 youth Congress workers

Published on: Jun 27, 2026 09:14 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
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The Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the rebel faction on Saturday wrote to the Kolkata police seeking permission to hold Shahid Dibas rally on July 21.

Every year Banerjee addresses the rally on July 21, which is attended by a large number of TMC supporters who come from across the state. (Representative Image/REUTERS)

“The TMC has written to the Kolkata police seeking permission to observe Shahid Dibas on July 21st in front of Victoria House, just like the party has been observing for decades,” said a senior TMC leader.

The TMC has been organising a mammoth rally every year in Esplanade, the heart of the city, to pay homage to the 13 youth Congress workers killed in police firing in the city on July 21, 1993.

The incident was a major turning point in TMC chief Mamata Banerjee’s political career, who was then a youth Congress leader.

Every year Banerjee addresses the rally on July 21, which is attended by a large number of TMC supporters who come from across the state.

“The party will observe 21 July regardless of administrative restrictions and will hold its programme even if permission for a conventional stage is denied. If necessary, the programme would be conducted from a Gypsy using a microphone, but the event would not be cancelled. The administration could attempt to restrict transportation, including trains, buses, and other routes, to prevent party supporters from attending the programme. But the 21st July will definitely take place under any circumstances,” Mahua Moitra, TMC MP, said.

 
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