TMC writes to President, Bengal governor over 'utter lawlessness' after Abhishek Banerjee's Kolkata office ransacked

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on Thursday wrote to President Droupadi Murmu and West Bengal Governor RN Ravi, seeking appointments with AITC delegations to highlight what it alleged was lawlessness and the disturbing, systematic misuse of the police by the BJP in the state.

All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) General Secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee . (Hindustan Times)

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This comes after the office of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee was allegedly ransacked and looted by unidentified men early Thursday.

Banerjee shared CCTV footage that purportedly shows masked men ransacking the office and fleeing with electronic equipment, including a television and other gadgets. The office is on the seventh floor of a multi-storey building on Camac Street in Kolkata.

On X, he alleged, “This is what the BJP has done to my party office in the early hours of this morning.”

He questioned whether the West Bengal governor, Union home minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Office would take action over the incident.

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{{^usCountry}} Banerjee also asked the judiciary, particularly the Calcutta High Court, to take note of “violence, vandalism and intimidation” in the state. Abhishek Banerjee blames Suvendu Adhikari {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Banerjee also asked the judiciary, particularly the Calcutta High Court, to take note of “violence, vandalism and intimidation” in the state. Abhishek Banerjee blames Suvendu Adhikari {{/usCountry}}

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Banerjee directly accused West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari of resorting to intimidation, asking why he was “so scared of the Trinamool Congress and of me”.

“If this is how the Opposition is to be treated in West Bengal, through violence, vandalism and intimidation, then the Chief Minister have no moral authority to remain in office. He must resign,” Banerjee said.

Police detain 6 people

Police have detained six people for questioning in connection with the alleged break-in and vandalism. The investigation is underway.

TMC IT Cell in-charge Upashna Chaudhary also alleged that people associated with the BJP attacked and vandalised the office.

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Chaudhary claimed that the men arrived at around 3:30 am, assaulted the security guards and forcibly entered the office before vandalising the premises. She said the condition inside the office was “far from good”.