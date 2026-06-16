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TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee appears before CID in case for ‘provocative’ speech

The CID last grilled Banerjee for over 8 hours in the legislators’ signature forgery case on Sunday, three days after questioning him for over five hours on June 11.

Published on: Jun 16, 2026 05:05 pm IST
By Tanmay Chatterjee, Kolkata
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Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee turned up at the West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Tuesday for questioning in connection with a first information report (FIR) registered against him for delivering an allegedly provocative speech in the run-up to the West Bengal elections.

Kolkata: TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee arrives at the CID headquarters, in Kolkata, West Bengal, on Tuesday (PTI)

Banerjee arrived at the CID headquarters in Kolkata’s Bhabani Bhaban around noon.

The Bidhannagar police registered a first information report (FIR) on May 15 against Banerjee for allegedly making provocative remarks in some speeches posted on social media.

The FIR was registered on a complaint filed by a local resident, Rajib Sarkar, on May 5, a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party defeated the TMC in the assembly polls.

The case was later transferred to the CID.

The CID last grilled Banerjee for over 8 hours in the legislators’ signature forgery case on Sunday, three days after questioning him for over five hours on June 11. On Monday, he was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate linked to money laundering allegations in connection with irregularities in the primary school recruitment case.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Tanmay Chatterjee

Tanmay Chatterjee has spent more than three decades covering regional and national politics, internal security, intelligence, defence and corruption. He also plans and edits special features on subjects ranging from elections to festivals.

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