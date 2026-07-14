TMC's latest rebel has formula to reunite Mamata’s party: ‘Oust Abhishek, at least for the time being’

In the internal crisis in the Trinamool Congress (TMC) between the Mamata Banerjee-led camp and a faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee, the latest leader to switch to the rebel side has echoed a pointed demand: “oust Abhishek Banerjee”.

Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee along with TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. (HT_PRINT)

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As the two sides now formally battle for control over the party organisation at the Election Commission, senior leaders have begun publicly voicing concerns over leadership and the future direction of the party.

Veteran TMC leader and former North Bengal Development Minister Rabindranath Ghosh has said removing Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee from active politics could potentially bring the party’s dissident leaders back together under her leadership.

Ghosh, who recently joined the Ritabrata Banerjee-led rebel faction, said several leaders and workers who have moved away from the Mamata camp could return if the party supremo took a firm stand against her nephew.

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‘Remove Abhishek to reunite TMC’

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{{^usCountry}} “From what I have figured after speaking to many party leaders is that Mamata Banerjee needs to remove Abhishek from the domain of active politics, at least for the time being. I believe that would make the dissident leaders and workers return to her,” Ghosh said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “From what I have figured after speaking to many party leaders is that Mamata Banerjee needs to remove Abhishek from the domain of active politics, at least for the time being. I believe that would make the dissident leaders and workers return to her,” Ghosh said. {{/usCountry}}

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Ghosh’s entry into the rebel faction marks another major escalation in the internal crisis within the TMC, with several longtime Mamata loyalists shifting towards the Ritabrata-led camp.

The rebel faction has intensified its organisational push after unveiling parallel state and district committees, drawing leaders including former Birbhum strongman Anubrata Mondal into its fold.

Attack on Abhishek, I-PAC

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Ghosh, who served as a TMC district president for more than two decades and was considered a close associate of Mamata Banerjee, blamed Abhishek Banerjee and political consultancy firm I-PAC for the party’s setbacks in the assembly elections.

He alleged that decisions influenced by Abhishek and I-PAC resulted in several sitting MLAs and ministers being denied tickets and organisational posts.

“Abhishek’s whims and fancies… over 80 sitting MLAs and ministers were denied poll tickets and many others removed from their organisational positions. This had a severe impact on the party,” Ghosh said.

Questioning Mamata Banerjee’s control over the party, Ghosh claimed that power had become concentrated elsewhere within the organisation.

“Does Didi really have power in her hands anymore? Power has become concentrated elsewhere and incompetent people were given crucial responsibilities. Even if Mamata Banerjee wanted to, she could not do many things,” he said.

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Criticising Abhishek’s political rise, Ghosh said the TMC’s younger leader lacked the experience gained through grassroots movements. He also attacked I-PAC, saying the consultancy firm had gained influence despite having no role during the party’s earlier electoral victories.

“We came up through political struggles and years of hard work. There was no I-PAC in 2011 or 2016. Suddenly they became indispensable. In the end, they destroyed the party and walked away,” he said.

On his decision to join the rebel faction, Ghosh said he believed he was standing with the majority of party workers and leaders.

“We have to be where the majority is. MLAs and leaders from North Bengal have all come together in one place. I have taken this decision to stand by the party workers,” he said.

Public on Abhishek's future

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Meanwhile, an opinion poll conducted by ABP Ananda examined whether Mamata Banerjee would take action against Abhishek Banerjee amid demands from rebel leaders for his removal from the party’s active leadership.

The poll asked respondents whether Mamata Banerjee would take a firm stand against her nephew to protect the party’s future.

According to the survey, 78 per cent of respondents said they believed “Mamata Didi will not take any strict action against her nephew”, while 19 per cent felt she could take such a step to save the party. Around 3 per cent said they did not know or could not predict what the TMC chief might do.

(With inputs from PTI)