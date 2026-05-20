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Tamil Nadu Board 10th Result 2026 Live: TN SSLC results releasing today at 9.30 am

By Papri Chanda
May 20, 2026 07:47:26 am IST

Tamil Nadu Board 10th Result 2026 Live: TN SSLC results will be announced today, May 20 at 9.30 am. The Class 10 results can be checked at tnresults.nic.in. Follow the blog for latest updates.

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Tamil Nadu Board 10th Result 2026 Live: TN SSLC results releasing today at 9.30 am(PTI file)

Tamil Nadu Board 10th Result 2026 Live: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations will declare Tamil Nadu Board 10th Result 2026 on May 20, 2026. The TN SSLC results will be out at 9.30 am today. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination in the state can check the results on the official website of Tamil Nadu results at tnresults.nic.in. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Wed, 20 May 2026 07:47:26 am

    Tamil Nadu Board 10th Result 2026 Live: Check exam dates

    Tamil Nadu Board 10th Result 2026 Live: The Tamil Nadu Class 10 board examination commenced on March 11 and concluded on April 6, 2026.

  • Wed, 20 May 2026 07:44:45 am

    Tamil Nadu Board 10th Result 2026 Live: Press conference to be held by Board officials

    Tamil Nadu Board 10th Result 2026 Live: The press conference will be held by the Board officials Along with the results, some more details like pass percentage, gender-wise performance data and district-wise percentage will be shared.

  • Wed, 20 May 2026 07:42:35 am

    Tamil Nadu Board 10th Result 2026 Live: Results to be announced via press conference

    Tamil Nadu Board 10th Result 2026 Live: The Board will conduct press conference to declare the Tamil Nadu Class 10 results.

  • Wed, 20 May 2026 07:34:41 am

    Tamil Nadu Board 10th Result 2026 Live: Where to check results?

    Tamil Nadu Board 10th Result 2026 Live: Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination in the state can check the results on the official website of Tamil Nadu results at tnresults.nic.in.

  • Wed, 20 May 2026 07:29:18 am

    Tamil Nadu Board 10th Result 2026 Live: Date and time

    Tamil Nadu Board 10th Result 2026 Date: May 20

    Tamil Nadu Board 10th Result 2026 Time: 9.30 am

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