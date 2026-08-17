Chennai, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led government is making a transformative milestone in the state's political landscape, the CM Office said on Monday.

TN CM 100 days in office: Making transformative milestones, says govt

Releasing an official video and a comprehensive suite of infographics on ruling TVK's first 100 days in office, the CMOT termed the initial days in office as "Governance for Generations."

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The multimedia release stressed the government's early tenure as a swift, decisive execution of its poll promises and a definitive pivot toward long-term state development.

The 100-day report highlights a zero-tolerance policy on corruption, the deployment of the specialised "Singapenn" task force for women's safety, and an aggressive, statewide anti-drug crackdown aimed at protecting the youth.

The infographics detail unprecedented economic milestones, chief among them is securing ₹1.02 lakh crore investment commitments through the Vettri Tamil Nadu Investment Conclave, rollout of Vettri Housing Scheme, agricultural loan waiver for marginal farmers, and the closure of 717 TASMAC liquor outlets.

Together, the video and visual data underscore an administration focused on institutional accountability, rapid infrastructure growth, and inclusive welfare designed to benefit future generations.

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{{^usCountry}} The video highlights the administration's commitment to delivering upon its assurances and ensuring accountability. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video highlights the administration's commitment to delivering upon its assurances and ensuring accountability. {{/usCountry}}

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The infographics made specific mention of numerous welfare initiatives such as one gram gold ring to newborns under the Thaaimaaman Thanga Mothiram scheme, 8-gram gold coin and a silk saree to eligible women as wedding gift, Vettri Skill Training scheme, Perunthalaivar Kamarajar breakfast scheme for school children, housing scheme for poor, and 200 units of free power.

In the Assembly, lauding the chief minister for his good social welfare initiatives, Speaker J C D Prabhakar said the Chief Minister's 100 days in office marked a major milestone in Tamil Nadu's history, ushering in a change to transparent and corruption-free governance.

Commending the chief minister for his numerous initiatives on the social welfare front, women's safety, skill development for youth, and attempts to create employment opportunities in the state, the Speaker told the Assembly that Vijay has proved that the present regime is people's government.

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"The first 100 days in office marks a new change in Tamil Nadu's history, with the CM taking several appreciable initiatives on women's safety, social welfare schemes, providing 200 units free power, waiving of cooperative farm loans, announcing to construct quality homes for the poor, skill development schemes, proving that this is a government for the people," Prabhakar said.

"The milestone lays a strong foundation for the future dreams of Tamil Nadu to facilitate a transparent and corrupt-free governance, and transform the state into a prosperous and strong Tamil Nadu," the Speaker said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.